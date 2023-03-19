Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Matt Murray shines as Leafs scrape by Senators in shootout

Matt Murray made 48 saves and stopped 6 of 9 shootout attempts to help the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Mar 18, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs cenrter Calle Jarnkrok (19) celebrates his goal scored in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs cenrter Calle Jarnkrok (19) celebrates his goal scored in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 19, 2023 at 1:19 AM

Matt Murray made 48 saves and stopped 6 of 9 shootout attempts to help the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Calle Jarnkrok scored two goals, Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist and John Tavares and Auston Matthews each had two assists for the Maple Leafs (42-18-9, 93 points), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

Brady Tkachuk scored two goals, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, Travis Hamonic had two assists and Mads Sogaard made 25 saves for the Senators (33-31-5, 71 points), who have lost five in a row.

After the Senators appeared to tie the score with Sogaard pulled for an extra attacker and 1:52 left, the Maple Leafs challenged for offsides and the goal was overruled, but Tkachuk would score with 10.1 seconds remaining to tie the score at 4-4.

Jake McCabe scored off a rebound to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was McCabe's first point since being traded from the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 27.

Julien Gauthier was credited with the goal that tied it 1-1 at 14:28 of the first period.

Erik Brannstrom took a wrist shot from the point that hit Shane Pinto and then Gauthier, popped in the air and landed behind Murray before sliding across the goal line.

Murray otherwise had 18 saves in the first period in which the Maples Leafs were outshot 19-9.

Stutzle scored short-handed off a three-on-two rush to move the Senators ahead 2-1 at 5:32 of the second.

Marner scored 37 seconds later on a wrist shot from the right circle on the same power play to tie it 2-2.

The Maple Leafs moved back ahead 3-2 at 9:16 of the second when Matthews fed Jarnkrok from below the goal line for a one-timer from the right circle.

Jarnkrok scored off a feed from Matthews to finish off a two-on-one break and stretch the lead to 4-2 at 9:39 of the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tkachuk scored off a pass from behind the net from Stutzle to make it 4-3 at 10:42.

--Field Level Media

Mar 18, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) faces off against Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 18, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) faces off against Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 18, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal scored in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 18, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal scored in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 18, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Mike Hoffman (68) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Brandon Hagel's hat trick boosts Lightning past Canadiens
Brandon Hagel produced his second career hat trick, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, to carry the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-3 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
March 19, 2023 02:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers blow out Penguins behind Igor Shesterkin shutout
Artemi Panarin scored twice and goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped all 34 shots he faced as the New York Rangers cruised to a dominant 6-0 rout of the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.
March 19, 2023 02:01 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 18, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) tries to keep possession as Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) closes in during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers score four goals to surge past Devils
Sam Reinhart scored twice in a four-goal, third-period comeback as the host Florida Panthers claimed a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.
March 18, 2023 11:59 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL
Hurricanes come from behind, win in OT vs. Flyers
Sebastian Aho completed a hat trick 28 seconds into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 win against the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
March 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT