Matt Murray posts first shutout of season as Maple Leafs blank Stars

Dec 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) chase the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 07, 2022 04:54 AM
Matt Murray stopped 44 shots to earn his first shutout of the season and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 Tuesday night.

Murray made several impressive saves on the way to his 15th career shutout.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto. John Tavares, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for the Maple Leafs, who finished a two-game road trip at 1-0-1.

Mitchell Marner had an assist to extend his team-record point streak to 20 games.

Jason Robertson of Dallas had his 18-game point streak end.

Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots for the Stars, who are 1-1-1 after three games of a five-game homestand.

Tavares scored his 13th goal of the season on a rebound from Marner's shot at 4:51 of the first period. Mark Giordano also earned an assist.

Matthews shot from the left circle to score his 13th goal of the season unassisted at 17:36 of the first. He retrieved the puck after starting the sequence with a takeaway and a shot that hit the post.

Dallas led 15-10 in shots on goal after the first period with Murray called upon to make some good saves.

Toronto defenseman Victor Mete (lower-body injury) left the game in the first period and did not return.

Toronto survived a double-minor penalty for high-sticking called on Pierre Engvall at 5:51 of the second period. Dallas had seven shots on goal during the advantage.

Sandin scored his second goal of the season at 12:19 of the second on an 11-foot shot from the bottom of the left circle. Michael Bunting and Matthews picked up assists.

Murray was strong as Toronto killed off a five-on-three Dallas power play for the final 1:33 of the second period.

Dallas led 32-22 in shots on goal after two periods.

Murray came up with two good saves in a row on Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa nine minutes into the third period.

Kerfoot scored his second goal of the season into an empty net with an assist to Timothy Liljegren at 16:07 of the third period.

--Field Level Media

