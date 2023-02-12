Sponsored By
NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Matt Duchene propels Predators to OT win vs. Flyers

Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

Feb 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 12, 2023 04:02 AM
Duchene also had an assist on Nino Niederreiter's goal in the second period for the Predators, who lost leading scorer Filip Forsberg to an undisclosed injury at the end of the first.

Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 23 saves.

Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal and Carter Hart made 23 saves for the Flyers, who fell to 1-9 in overtime this season. Philadelphia never possessed the puck in overtime.

It was a physical game which included two fights.

Nashville came out aggressive in the third period and had several solid scoring chances in the opening 10 minutes, including a pair of shots that caromed off the post.

Hayes had a breakaway at 15:21, but his shot banked off Saros' glove and elevated just high over the net.

Philadelphia's Nicolas Deslauriers and Nashville's Tanner Jeannot became entangled in a fight just 13 seconds into the second period. It likely was a result of the hit against Forsberg at the end of the first.

Forsberg was checked hard into the boards by defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen with 1.1 seconds remaining. Forsberg appeared to hit his head on the ice and did not return to the game.

The Predators went ahead 1-0 at 1:43 of the second period after Niederreiter received a crisp pass from Duchene and scored.

Hayes, the Flyers' only All-Star representative, scored on the backhand at 10:40 of the period to forge a tie.

Both teams generated very little offense midway through the first period.

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee fired a slap shot on goal at 12:54, but Saros made a stellar save.

The Predators went 11:07 during one long stretch without a shot on goal.

James van Riemsdyk skated in all alone and ripped a shot off the post with 19.7 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

Feb 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) pushes the puck past Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) and Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) battle for a loose puck in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) shoots against the Nashville Predators in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
