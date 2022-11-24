SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Matt Boldy, Wild hand Jets worst loss of season

Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a dominant 6-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minn.

By Field Level Media
November 24, 2022 02:11 AM
Share

Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a dominant 6-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minn.

It was the second straight win for Minnesota, and the first time this season the Wild have recorded consecutive wins on home ice.

Marcus Foligno had two goals, and Kirill Kaprizov and Calen Addison each had a goal and an assist. Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Dumba each had two assists.

Mason Shaw recorded Minnesota's other goal, opening the scoring at 8:20 of the first period. That was the Wild's only strike until Addison and Foligno each scored within a 68-second margin in the first four minutes of the second period.

Kyle Connor had Winnipeg's goal, scoring on his own rebound at 14:18 of the second period. The Jets seemed to have momentum heading into the third period, but the Wild put things out of reach with three goals in the final frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jets suffered their largest margin of defeat this season, and also had a new season high in goals surrendered.

Minnesota was 2-for-5 on power-play chances, as Boldy and Kaprizov both scored with the extra attacker. The Jets have had one of the NHL's best penalty-kill units this season, yet they suffered a breakdown against a Wild team that was 0-for-14 on the power play in their previous five games.

Boldy ended a personal five-game point drought.

Kaprizov has nine points (three goals, six assists) over a seven-game point streak.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 28 of 29 shots for his third win of the season. Gustavsson's night was highlighted by a tremendous save on Cole Perfetti in the second period.

Connor Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 39 shots. The Jets goaltender had surrendered only eight goals over his previous five games.

Jordan Greenway was in the Wild's lineup for just the third time this season. Greenway has been sidelined by a pair of upper-body injuries.

--Field Level Media

Related Topics: MINNESOTA WILD
What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media