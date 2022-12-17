SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Mats Zuccarello's hat trick propels Wild past Blackhawks

Mats Zuccarello had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Dec 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) and Minnesota Wild center Samuel Walker (74) battle for the puck during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 17, 2022 03:29 AM
Mats Zuccarello had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.

The Wild are 4-0-0 in their last four games, and have won their last six games on home ice. Friday's victory also extended Minnesota's winning streak against the Blackhawks to seven games (7-0-0), dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Zuccarello tied a personal best with four points, reaching the plateau for the fourth time in his 13 NHL seasons. The forward scored a 5-on-5 goal, a power-play goal, and an empty-netter for his second career hat trick.

Zuccarello has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) over the course of a nine-game point streak.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for Minnesota, while Sam Steel contributed two assists.

Jonathan Toews produced Chicago's goal, scoring during a power play at 8:27 of the third period.

The Blackhawks are 1-13-1 in their last 15 games, and have lost their last six games in regulation. During that six-game losing streak, Chicago has suffered two shutout losses and scored only six goals. The Blackhawks' 67 goals are the fewest of any team in the NHL this season.

Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury contributed to the Blackhawks' scoring woes by stopping 29 of 30 shots. Fleury (who played for Chicago last season) earned his 11th win.

The Wild opened the scoring 4:54 into the first period, when Zuccarello got his stick on a nice pass through the slot from Kaprizov.

The two linemates again joined forces at 8:32 of the second period, this time with Zuccarello assisting on a Kaprizov goal. Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek couldn't quite control a loose puck under his body, and Kaprizov got the final touch for his 18th goal of the season.

Kaprizov has at least one point in 17 of his last 18 games, with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in that span.

Mrazek stopped 18 of 21 shots.

--Field Level Media

Dec 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Sam Steel (13) skates with the puck while Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) defends during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) and Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) battle for the puck during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) and Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) battle for the puck during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
