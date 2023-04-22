Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Mats Zuccarello powers Wild to 2-1 series lead over Stars

Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Ryan Hartman added a goal and two assists to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) meets left wing Mason Marchment (27) and Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) meets left wing Mason Marchment (27) and Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:14 AM

Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Ryan Hartman added a goal and two assists to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Marcus Johansson and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who rebounded from a 7-3 shellacking in Game 2 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

John Klingberg added two assists for the Wild, who are two wins away from advancing past the first round in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for Minnesota.

Luke Glendening scored for the Stars, who will look to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday in Saint Paul before the series shifts to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday. Jake Oettinger finished with 20 saves.

With Minnesota leading 3-1 entering the third period, Zuccarello secured the win when he scored on a breakaway off assists from Hartman and Klingberg with 5:53 left in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hartman added an empty-net goal off an assist from Jake Middleton with 1:50 remaining.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead with 3:15 left in the first period. Klingberg ripped a shot from the wing that deflected off a defender's skate to Hartman, who centered the puck to Zuccarello for a backhander past Oettinger.

The Wild doubled their edge a little more than two minutes into the second period. After taking a pass from Matt Boldy, Johansson beat defender Colin Miller before wristing a shot past Oettinger.

The Stars cut the deficit in half 11 seconds later, when Glendening lifted a loose puck in front of the goal past Gustavsson. Joel Kiviranta and Radek Faksa were credited with assists.

The Wild extended their advantage on the power play at the 11:24 mark of the middle period. After getting a pass from Jared Spurgeon, Gustav Nyquist blasted a shot from the point that Foligno deflected with a raised stick past Oettinger.

Though the goal was initially waved off because Foligno's stick was ruled above the crossbar when it contacted the puck, the call was overturned on replay.

--Field Level Media

Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates behind Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defending in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates behind Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defending in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) shoots and scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with center Radek Faksa (12) defending in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) shoots and scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with center Radek Faksa (12) defending in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) is congratulated after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the second period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) is congratulated after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the second period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 21, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) moves the puck against the Boston Bruins during the first period in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins dominate Panthers to take 2-1 series lead
Linus Ullmark made 29 saves as the top-seeded Boston Bruins defeated the host Florida Panthers 4-2 in a first-round playoff series on Friday night at Sunrise, Fla.
April 22, 2023 01:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 21, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) battles for the puck with Carolina Hurricanes center Derek Stepan (21) behind the net during the first period in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders' late goal flurry secures Game 3 win over Hurricanes
Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored in a 44-second span late in the third period Friday night to spark a historic outburst by the host New York Islanders, who beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Elmont, N.Y.
April 22, 2023 01:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) is congratulated after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the second period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Myers: The roles have all been filled, and the drama of the NHL playoffs in Minnesota is underway
Like a school play, a playoff series in Minnesota has characters that are predictable and lovable and despised. And after three games between the Stars and Wild, we have seen them all.
April 22, 2023 12:25 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Apr 20, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche fans wait at the bar before game two against the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche rally, forge 1-1 series tie with Kraken
Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews had a goal and assist each, Valeri Nichushkin also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in Denver in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday night.
April 21, 2023 04:37 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT