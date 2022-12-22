SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
Mark Stone sets Golden Knights mark in win vs. Coyotes

Mark Stone scored two goals, including one shorthanded, and also had an assist to highlight a four-goal third-period and lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Dec 21, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA;Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 22, 2022 05:00 AM
Mark Stone scored two goals, including one shorthanded, and also had an assist to highlight a four-goal third-period and lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

It was the third two-goal game of the season for Stone, who also scored a power-play goal to become the first player in franchise history to score both a shorthanded and power-play goal in the same game.

William Carrier, Daniil Miromanov and Michael Amadio also scored goals and Chandler Stephenson added a pair of assists for Vegas which snapped a two-game skid while winning for just the second time in its last eight home contests. Logan Thompson finished with 22 saves to snap a personal four-game home losing streak for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights.

Christian Fischer had a goal and an assist and Juuso Valimaki also scored for Arizona which suffered its ninth straight loss to the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Karel Vejmelka stopped 29 of 34 shots.

The Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead at the 3:28 mark of the second period on a power-play goal by Miromanov who fired a wrist shot from above the circles that changed direction off the stick of Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse and sailed past Vejmelka's right pad for his second goal of the season.

Arizona tied it 77 seconds later on Valimaki's second goal of the season. Valimaki, left alone behind the net, picked up a loose puck and then fired a sharp-angle shot by the near right post that banked in off the chest of Thompson.

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at the 8:56 mark of the third period with a power-play goal when he deflected Alex Pietrangelo's point shot past Vejmelka. Carrier followed with his career-high 10th goal of the season 54 seconds later at the end of a three-on-one break when he whipped a wrist shot from the right circle past Vejmelka's glove side.

Fischer cut it to 3-2 at the 11:42 mark when he jammed in a rebound of a Travis Boyd shot into a wide-open left side of the net for his sixth goal of the season. But Stone answered with a shorthanded goal just 52 seconds later, knocking in his own rebound at the end of a 2-on-1 break with Stephenson.

Amadio sealed the win with his first goal in 17 games and second of the season with 2:41 remaining when he deflected a shot by Nicolas Hague past Vejmelka.

--Field Level Media

Dec 21, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) defends his net against a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov (42) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) shoots against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
