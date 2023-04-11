Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Marcus Johansson, Wild rally past Blackhawks

Marcus Johansson scored two of the Minnesota Wild's three goals over the final six minutes to lift them to a 4-2 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Apr 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (44) fights for the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (44) fights for the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:21 AM

Marcus Johansson scored two of the Minnesota Wild's three goals over the final six minutes to lift them to a 4-2 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Johansson added an assist, Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist and Filip Gustavsson made 40 saves for the short-handed Wild (46-24-10, 102 points), who pulled within two points of the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars for the top two spots in Central Division with two games left.

Joey Anderson and Anders Bjork scored and Alex Stalock made 18 saves for the Blackhawks (25-49-6, 56 points), who have lost 11 of 12.

Johansson scored short-handed with six minutes left to tie it 2-2, then got loose again and scored 2:47 later for a 3-2 lead.

Gustav Nyquist scored into an empty net with 1:01 left for the final margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boldy made it 1-0 at 12:32 of the first period when he collected his own rebound and scored his 31st of the season, including 15 in the past 18 games.

Anderson tied it 1-1 at 18:11 of the first period when he pushed a loose puck between the pads of Gustavsson.

The Blackhawks moved ahead 2-1 at 2:23 of the second period.

Minnesota turned the puck over in the neutral zone, leading to a partial breakaway by Buddy Robinson. His shot from the right circle was saved, but Bjork was in position for the rebound and scored his first of the season.

Chicago nearly took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but Boris Katchouk's wrist shot went off the inside of the left post with 1:06 left in the second.

Gustavsson turned away Jason Dickinson on a short-handed breakaway early in the third. Jonathan Toews also appeared to give Chicago a 3-1 lead during a delayed penalty at 12:16, but the goal was waved off because Minnesota had gained possession just prior to the goal to begin the power play.

The Wild played without their top three point-scorers -- Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek -- and their highest-scoring defenseman, Jared Spurgeon.

Kaprizov, who leads Minnesota with 39 goals and 74 points, sat out one game after returning from a 13-game absence (lower-body injury).

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Apr 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) and Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) move the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) and Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) move the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) scores past Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Andreas Englund (28) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) scores past Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Andreas Englund (28) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) and Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (26) chase the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) and Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (26) chase the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 10, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Kids of the Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) watching him skate during the warmup period against the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Predators edge Flames to keep slim playoff hopes alive
Tommy Novak scored the shootout winner and goaltender Juuse Saros was spectacular between the pipes as the visiting Nashville Predators claimed a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
April 11, 2023 03:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 10, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) skates against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kraken crush Coyotes to reach 100-point mark
Jared McCann scored his 40th goal and had an assist and Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves as the Seattle Kraken hit 100-point mark with their fifth straight win 4-1 over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in Tempe, Ariz.
April 11, 2023 03:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 10, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (3) battle for the puck in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Roope Hintz, Stars put away Red Wings
Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists to help the Dallas Stars earn a 6-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.
April 11, 2023 02:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 10, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) scores a goal on New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Capitals strike early, cruise past Islanders
Dylan Strome and Rasmus Sandin scored 27 seconds apart as the Washington Capitals took control just over a minute into the first period and never let up to beat the visiting New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday night.
April 11, 2023 02:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT