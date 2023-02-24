Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild shut out Blue Jackets

Kirill Kaprizov scored his team-leading 34th goal and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 30 shots he faced for his 73rd career shutout as the visiting Minnesota Wild blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday.

Feb 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) takes a Minnesota Wild shot attempt off his mask during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) takes a Minnesota Wild shot attempt off his mask during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 24, 2023 01:50 AM

Kirill Kaprizov scored his team-leading 34th goal and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 30 shots he faced for his 73rd career shutout as the visiting Minnesota Wild blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday.

Fleury's 73 shutouts rank 12th on the NHL's all-time list.

The win snapped Minnesota's five-game road losing streak and extended their overall win streak to four.

Minnesota killed off its 22nd straight penalty in the win and has not given up a power-play goal in nine straight games.

Thursday marked the return of Columbus star Johnny Gaudreau, who returned after missing two games due to a lower-body injury. Gaudreau's consecutive games played streak ended at 349, the third-longest active iron man streak in the NHL, behind Phil Kessel (1,038) and Brent Burns (734).

ADVERTISEMENT

But even with Gaudreau back, Columbus could do little on offense all night. The Blue Jackets were held without a shot for the first 11 minutes of the third period. Gaudreau was at the center of Columbus' best scoring chance with five minutes left when he snapped a shot that Fleury partially gloved before a scramble ensued.

Just 75 seconds into the game, Kaprizov had a golden opportunity. Patrik Laine turned the puck over in his own zone to Mats Zuccarello, who immediately found Kaprizov for a one-time wrist shot. Joonas Korpisalo was equal to the task and made the save sliding to his left, however.

The Wild scored two minutes later when Brandon Duhaime poked in his own rebound for his sixth goal of the season and a 1-0 Minnesota lead.

Kaprizov eventually did get on the board when his wrist shot beat Korpisalo between the pads 8:48 into the first.

The Blue Jackets had a tremendous short-handed chance 15 minutes into the first period but Columbus forward Liam Foudy could not control the puck long enough to put it into a vacated net.

Columbus forward Cole Sillinger missed his sixth game of the season due to illness.

With the March 3 NHL trade deadline approaching, Vladislav Gavrikov missed his fifth straight game as trade rumors continue to swirl around the Columbus defenseman.

Before the game, the Wild took part in a three-way trade with Boston and Washington, receiving a 2023 fifth-round pick in exchange for sending the rights to KHL center Andrei Svetlakov to the Bruins.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Feb 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) has his mask pop off after a save against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) has his mask pop off after a save against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) tips the puck off the post past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) tips the puck off the post past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores a goal on a wrist shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores a goal on a wrist shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 23, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) tries to gather the puck after a save by Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dawson Mercer's OT goal caps Devils' rally past Kings
Dawson Mercer remained red-hot Thursday night, scoring a tying goal early in the third period before collecting his first overtime goal to lift the host New Jersey Devils to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Newark, N.J.
February 24, 2023 02:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL
Tage Thompson nets hat trick in Sabres' OT win over Lightning
Ilya Lyubushkin scored the game-winner on a short-handed breakaway 1:41 into overtime, Tage Thompson posted his fifth career hat trick and Buffalo beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 6-5 on Thursday.
February 24, 2023 02:39 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenire (13) handles the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Detroit stays hot, takes season series from Rangers
Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists against his former team and the host Detroit Red Wings won for the seventh time in eight games by defeating the New York Rangers 4-1 on Thursday.
February 24, 2023 02:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) stands on the ice wearing a helmet sticker honoring his late father against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
John Gibson propels Ducks past Capitals
John Gibson made 41 saves for the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in Washington D.C.
February 24, 2023 02:09 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media