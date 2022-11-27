SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Nov 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 27, 2022 06:10 AM
Share

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander also scored, and Michael Bunting had two assists for the Maple Leafs, who are 6-0-2 on their point streak.

Toronto goaltender Erik Kallgren made 25 saves.

Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 37 saves.

Marner opened the scoring and extended his hot streak on the game's first shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Pittsburgh making a line change, Matthews set up Marner for an open look near the left point. Marner moved in, swept across the top of the slot and beat DeSmith inside the far post 40 seconds into the first for a 1-0 Maple Leafs lead.

That gave Marner a 16-game point streak.

Toronto had the better of the play in the first, thanks at least in part to lapses in puck management by the Penguins. Toronto had a 17-5 edge in shots going into the second.

Things stayed on that course in the second, with the Maple Leafs coming out with a 3-0 lead and a 27-15 shots advantage.

At 7:58 of the second, the Penguins had a goal waved off as it was ruled the puck was dead before Rakell reached behind Kallgren to poke it in.

Holmberg increased Toronto's lead to 2-0 at 9:55 of the second. Marner caught Penguins defenseman Kris Letang off guard near the right corner, stole the puck and fed it to the slot, where Holmberg roofed it past DeSmith.

At 10:50 of the second, Matthews, from near the right post, fed Nylander in the slot for a one-timer to boost it to 3-0.

Pittsburgh got on the board at 11:38 of the third when Rakell scored from the right circle to cut it to 3-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthews got a loose puck in the slot and converted it at 14:36 of the third.

--Field Level Media

Nov 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media