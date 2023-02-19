Maple Leafs score 5 consecutive goals to surge past Canadiens

Michael Bunting scored two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night.

Pierre Engvall added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have won two straight to end a three-game homestand.

William Nylander and Davd Kampf also scored for Toronto and Auston Matthews and Rasmus Sandin each added two assists. Joseph Woll made 29 saves.

It was the first win for the Maple Leafs over the Canadiens this season after losing the first two meetings in Montreal.

Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens, who have lost two straight after winning three in a row. Jake Allen stopped 36 shots.

Toronto had a 16-13 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

Anderson scored his 16th goal of the season, tipping in Mike Matheson's shot 42 seconds into the second period. Jordan Harris also picked up an assist.

Bunting scored at 5:32 of the second on a pass from Matthews during a power play. Sandin also earned an assist. Matheson was off for tripping.

Engvall scored his 12th goal of the season at 13:20 of the second. After a Montreal turnover in the corner, Engvall worked the puck to the right circle for his shot that squirted past Allen.

Bunting scored his 18th of the season at 18:20 of the second period from the right circle with Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan O'Reilly earning assists.

O'Reilly and Noel Acciari were playing their first games for the Maple Leafs after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Toronto had a 30-21 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.

Nylander scored his 31st goal at 3:47 of the third period with Matthews and Mark Giordano earning assists.

Kampf scored his fifth of the season at 14:53 of the third with Engvall and Sandin assisting.

Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov (illness) was out.

Forward Kirby Dach (illness) did not play for Montreal. The Canadiens put defenseman Arber Xhekaj (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday and recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

