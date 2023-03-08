Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Maple Leafs come back late to beat Devils

Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal at 17:07 of the third period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Tuesday night.

Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (38) skates during the warmup before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (38) skates during the warmup before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 08, 2023 01:57 AM

Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal at 17:07 of the third period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Tuesday night.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist and Calle Jarnkrok and Michael Bunting each had a goal for the Maple Leafs, who finished a 3-2-0 trip. William Nylander added two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

Erik Haula had two goals and an assist and Ondrej Palat added a goal and two assists for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves.

Samsonov made several good saves early in the first period as the Devils had the first nine shots on goal of the game.

New Jersey had a 15-5 advantage in shots on net in a goalless first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarnkrok scored his 14th goal of the season at 7:30 of the second, tapping in a William Nylander backhand pass. Sam Lafferty set up the play by carrying the puck deep into the New Jersey zone before passing to Nylander.

Haula chipped in a goal at 16:47 of the second following a rush.

Toronto's Pontus Holmberg was assessed a double minor for high-sticking Palat at 19:31 of the second.

New Jersey had a 24-19 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

New Jersey was limited to one shot on goal on the four-minute power play that carried over into the third period.

New Jersey went on the power play again at 4:03 of the third when Nylander was penalized for slashing. Marner scored his 23rd goal of the season at 4:51 while killing the penalty.

Palat scored his eighth goal of the season before the power play expired at 6:00. Haula tipped in Palat's pass for his seventh goal of the season at 9:02 of the third.

Bunting scored his 20th of the season at 15:10. David Kampf and Justin Holl, who made the stretch pass, assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthews scored his 29th goal of the season with Timo Meier off for high-sticking.

Haula tipped in Palat's pass for his seventh goal of the season at 9:02 of the third. Jesper Boqvist also assisted.

John Tavares (illness) and Ryan O'Reilly (broken finger) did not play for Toronto.

--Field Level Media

Mar 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) plays the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) plays the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) plays the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) plays the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 7, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin(27) stretches during the warmup period before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes come out on top in shootout with Canadiens
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the deciding goal of a shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a 4-3 road win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
March 08, 2023 02:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a blocker save against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hudson Fasching scores winner as Isles edge Sabres
Hudson Fasching scored the tiebreaking goal and had an assist to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday in Elmont, N.Y.
March 08, 2023 02:39 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning quell five-game losing streak by beating Flyers
Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn each scored twice in three-point showings Tuesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning broke a five-game losing skid with a 5-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.
March 08, 2023 02:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Penguins escape 4-goal hole, down Blue Jackets in OT
Sidney Crosby's third point Tuesday was a power-play goal on a blast from the right circle at 2:45 of overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins scored five unanswered goals to top the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4.
March 08, 2023 02:00 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media