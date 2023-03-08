Maple Leafs come back late to beat Devils

Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal at 17:07 of the third period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Tuesday night.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist and Calle Jarnkrok and Michael Bunting each had a goal for the Maple Leafs, who finished a 3-2-0 trip. William Nylander added two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

Erik Haula had two goals and an assist and Ondrej Palat added a goal and two assists for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves.

Samsonov made several good saves early in the first period as the Devils had the first nine shots on goal of the game.

New Jersey had a 15-5 advantage in shots on net in a goalless first period.

Jarnkrok scored his 14th goal of the season at 7:30 of the second, tapping in a William Nylander backhand pass. Sam Lafferty set up the play by carrying the puck deep into the New Jersey zone before passing to Nylander.

Haula chipped in a goal at 16:47 of the second following a rush.

Toronto's Pontus Holmberg was assessed a double minor for high-sticking Palat at 19:31 of the second.

New Jersey had a 24-19 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

New Jersey was limited to one shot on goal on the four-minute power play that carried over into the third period.

New Jersey went on the power play again at 4:03 of the third when Nylander was penalized for slashing. Marner scored his 23rd goal of the season at 4:51 while killing the penalty.

Palat scored his eighth goal of the season before the power play expired at 6:00. Haula tipped in Palat's pass for his seventh goal of the season at 9:02 of the third.

Bunting scored his 20th of the season at 15:10. David Kampf and Justin Holl, who made the stretch pass, assisted.

Matthews scored his 29th goal of the season with Timo Meier off for high-sticking.

John Tavares (illness) and Ryan O'Reilly (broken finger) did not play for Toronto.

--Field Level Media