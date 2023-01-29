ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Couture (five points) lifts Sharks over Penguins

Logan Couture, who finished with five points, scored the go-ahead goal on a shot that squeaked under Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith's pad at 15:35 of the third Saturday as the visiting San Jose Sharks won 6-4.

Jan 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 29, 2023 01:56 AM
Couture had two goals, including an empty-netter, and three assists. Alexander Barabanov added a goal and two assists, and Mikey Eyssimont, Erik Karlsson and Noah Gregor also scored for the Sharks, who ended a four-game losing streak.

San Jose goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist, Sidney Crosby a goal and an assist, and Ryan Poehling a goal for the Penguins, who lost their second straight.

DeSmith made 26 saves.

Eyssimont opened the scoring 1:25 into regulation on a one-timer from the low slot.

At 5:45 of the first on a power play, Malkin tied it. Rickard Rakell, near the left edge of the crease, set up Malkin for a tap-in near the far post.

Crosby got the other assist for his 1,468th point, moving him out of a tie with Stan Mikita and into 15th place alone on the all-time NHL list.

On another power play, Crosby scored for a 2-1 Pittsburgh lead at 12:55 of the first. Off a rebound of a shot by Malkin, he batted the puck in from near the left post.

With 6.5 seconds left in the first, Karlsson tipped a pass by Barabanov into a half-open net for a 2-2 tie.

Gregor gave San Jose a 3-2 lead at 4:54 of the second when he punched in a rebound of Couture's shot.

At 7:49 of the second, the Penguins' Marcus Pettersson and the Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich fought.

With Pittsburgh short-handed, Brian Dumoulin sprang Ryan Poehling and Brock McGinn on a two-on-one. Poehling kept the puck and scored between Kahkonen's pads for a 3-3 tie at 14:54 of the second.

Barabanov struck at 17:07 of the second when his blast from the center point made it through traffic for a 4-3 lead.

At 10:06 of the third, Malkin tied it when he roofed a shot from the right dot.

--Field Level Media

1/3: Jan 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

