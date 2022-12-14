SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Lightning's offensive firepower overwhelms Kraken

Dec 13, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 14, 2022 02:09 AM
The Tampa Bay Lightning padded their strong home record with a three-goal second period, blasting the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Tuesday night.

With the home side up 2-1 after 20 minutes, Corey Perry, Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored on three straight shots to take control and lead 5-1 after two periods.

By winning the fifth game of their six-game homestand, the Lightning improved to 8-2-0 in their past 10 matches on their ice -- the same record they own against Western Conference opposition. They are 4-1-0 on the season-long homestand.

Point and Colton finished with a goal and an assist, while Ian Cole, Erik Cernak and Steven Stamkos scored.

Stamkos stretched his point streak to 14 games, the second-longest in the league behind Mitch Marner's 22 for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov eclipsed the 400-assist plateau with three helpers. Mikhail Sergachev had two assists to pass 200 points. Anthony Cirelli and Victor Hedman each collected two assists, while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots.

Seattle's Jared McCann and Ryan Donato hit the back of the net. Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on 20 shots before being pulled at 14:12 of the second. Martin Jones made eight saves in relief.

The Kraken fell to 1-2-0 on their four-game road trip with one stop left against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Just 91 seconds into the match, Cole's long shot through traffic caromed in off Carson Soucy -- playing his 200th game -- for his third goal. Goalless through 23 games, fellow defenseman Cernak made it 2-0 by beating Grubauer at 7:24.

Late in the frame, Cole's shot was blocked by Jordan Eberle, creating a two-on-one break with Kraken leading goal scorer McCann. Eberle's feed ended with McCann netting for the 13th time at 18:39.

After fighting off Seattle's forecheck in the first half of the second, the Lightning potted a trio of markers in a span of 3:23.

Perry fired in his fifth tally on the club's second power play for a 3-1 edge. Point then zipped down the ice and deked his way through the Kraken defense, netting a highlight-reel tally for his 15th.

Colton's seventh at 15:36 capped the productive period and created a four-goal separation at 5-1.

Stamkos flipped in his team-leading 16th goal -- the 497th of his career -- in the third as Tampa Bay tied its season-high in goals. Donato scored in the closing seconds for his fourth marker.

--Field Level Media

Dec 13, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) shoots as Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) and Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) defend during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
