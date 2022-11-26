SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lightning use scoring flurry to down Blues

Brayden Point scored twice in the first period as the Tampa Bay Lightning tallied three times in just over eight minutes, beating the red-hot St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Black Friday night.

Nov 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) gives a fan a puck before a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) gives a fan a puck before a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 26, 2022 03:47 AM
Share

Brayden Point scored twice in the first period as the Tampa Bay Lightning tallied three times in just over eight minutes, beating the red-hot St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Black Friday night.

Alex Killorn, Nicholas Paul and Brandon Hagel each scored and added an assist. Nikita Kucherov dished out three helpers. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos added two assists, extending his season-long point streak to six games (three goals, seven assists).

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 27 shots and moved his mark to 8-6-1 as the Lightning bounced back from a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday night. They improved to 5-1-0 in their past six matches and are 7-3-1 on home ice.

They also moved their slate to 6-2-0 against the Western Conference and 3-0-0 against the Central Division.

For the Blues, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Kyrou also had a goal and an assist. Robert Thomas had two assists, and goalie Jordan Binnington allowed four markers on 26 shots as they lost for just the second time in nine games (7-2-0).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first meeting between the teams, the Blues brought the physicality early. St. Louis defenseman Niko Mikkola knocked Tampa Bay fourth-line left winger Rudolfs Balcers out of the game with a hard check and crash into the boards at 2:06.

The Lightning soon made their point with skill -- scoring twice in a span of 28 seconds. Point, who also had an assist for a three-point night, whipped in the game's first marker off a turnover in the St. Louis defensive end. Then Killorn took a neat pass from Paul and easily potted his seventh goal at 3:57 for a 2-0 edge.

The tensions between the two sides heightened even more when Robert Bortuzzo crashed into Vasilevskiy at 5:30. The teams then fought in the corner, leading to a four-on-four scenario. Point's second goal -- his eighth -- came on an ensuing power play and had the Lightning up 3-0 just 8:04 into the match.

Buchnevich's sixth goal came on the Blues' first power play, giving them life late in the opening frame.

Kyrou scored for the seventh time to bring the deficit to 3-2 early in the second, but Hagel answered with his sixth marker just 18 seconds later to restore the two-goal edge.

Paul's shot into an empty net at 16:12 was his ninth tally and rounded out the scoring.

--Field Level Media

Nov 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media