NHL

Lightning quell five-game losing streak by beating Flyers

Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn each scored twice in three-point showings Tuesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning broke a five-game losing skid with a 5-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

By Field Level Media
March 08, 2023 02:07 AM

By scoring twice and setting up one of Killorn's goals, right winger Kucherov stretched his franchise-record home point streak to 22 games -- the longest by a player this season.

Killorn netted goals in the first and second periods and added a helper as the Lightning won for the 12th time in the past 13 regular-season games against Philadelphia.

Ross Colton scored at even strength in Tampa Bay's first win since Feb. 25, while Mikhail Sergachev had two assists. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (29-16-3) stopped 33 shots and is 12-3-0 against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's Morgan Frost and Brendan Lemieux scored, and goalie Carter Hart (17-20-10) made 34 saves as the club opened a three-game road trip by dropping to 2-7-2 in its past 11 games.

Playing the first of just four road games in March, the Flyers led 1-0 after Joel Farabee fed a cross-ice pass to Frost for his 12th goal just 5:52 into the contest.

But on the game's first power play, the Lightning's second-ranked unit evened it up less than two minutes later. Kucherov faked a shot and put a pass into the slot that Killorn tapped in. In 12 of their past 13 home games, the Lightning have notched at least one power-play goal.

During a man advantage that carried over from the end of the first period, Kucherov put one in the net himself, firing home a tally just 34 seconds into the frame.

Tanner Jeannot later sent a pass that Colton jammed in from the edge of Hart's blue paint for a 3-1 lead. The goal at 8:46 was Colton's 15th of the year.

Hart hurt himself on the Lightning's fourth goal. The goalie tripped and fell into the boards behind his net retrieving a puck, and Killorn potted his 19th at 10:49 for his fourth goal in three games.

But from long range just 1:51 later, defenseman Cam York sent a long shot that Lemieux clipped in for his first goal with his new team.

Kucherov's 25th tally, a power-play one, rounded out the scoring in the third.

--Field Level Media

