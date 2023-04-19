Sponsored By
NHL

Lightning light up Leafs in series opener

Brayden Point scored twice and the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 Tuesday night in the opener of a best-of-seven, first-round playoff series.

April 19, 2023 at 1:43 AM

Brayden Point scored twice and the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 Tuesday night in the opener of a best-of-seven, first-round playoff series.

Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each added a goal and two assists for the Lightning. Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare contributed a goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman left the game in the second period with an injury and did not return.

Ryan O'Reilly, William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Toronto. Mitchell Marner added three assists and Auston Matthews had two.

Ilya Samsonov allowed six goals on 29 shots in two periods. Joseph Woll took over in the third period and made four saves.

The Lightning opened the scoring at 1:18 of the first period. Perry forced a turnover in the Toronto zone and circled behind the net before taking a shot. Bellemore scooped in the rebound on the backhand.

The Lightning scored six minutes later. Cirelli scored on a rebound after Brandon Hagel's shot on goal.

The Lightning added a power-play goal at 19:56 of the first on Kucherov's blast from the right circle. Mikhail Sergachev made the pass. TJ Brodie was off for holding.

O'Reilly scored from the low slot on a pass from John Tavares at 8:06 of the second period during a power play -- Erik Cernak was off for roughing.

Nylander scored on a power play at 13:11 of the second. Colton was off for slashing.

Point answered with a power-play goal at 14:29 of the second, on a setup by Kucherov. David Kampf was off for slashing.

Toronto's Michael Bunting received a major penalty and a match penalty for an illegal hit to Cernak's head.

During the power play, Perry poked home a puck at 17:54 of the second. Toronto made an unsuccessful challenge, claiming goaltender interference. That gave Tampa Bay a five-on-three power play.

After one of the penalties had expired, Point scored at 19:58 of the second. Colton scored at 6:59 of the third period. Jarnkrok scored at 8:06.

--Field Level Media

