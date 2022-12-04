SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Lightning edge Maple Leafs in OT, 4-3

Tampa Bay's Alex Killorn scored 33 seconds into overtime as the Lightning opened their season-long six-game homestand with a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Dec 3, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 04, 2022 03:01 AM
Following a turnover by Auston Matthews, Killorn finished a pass from Anthony Cirelli, snapping home his sixth career overtime winner and eighth goal this season. Cirelli (offseason shoulder surgery) had one assist in his season debut.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton scored as the Lightning won for the eighth time in 10 games. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves and right winger Corey Perry had two assists.

Toronto's Mitch Marner scored twice to set a club record with 19th straight games with a point. That eclipsed the mark shared by Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Eddie Olczyk (1989-90). William Nylander tallied, and goalie Matt Murray stopped 29 shots in the team's first loss in six games.

In their first meeting since May's first-round playoff series, neither side could capitalize on power plays, but play opened up in the second frame -- starting with a seemingly harmless pass.

Tampa Bay's Mikhail Sergachev dropped a pass back in the defensive end with no one near him, and Marner raced to it. The right winger then scored a few moments later on a feed from David Kampf.

But the Lightning scored 2:22 later when Namestnikov lifted a shot over Murray.

Just 12 seconds after a Lightning goal was challenged and overturned for offside, Nylander netted for the 14th time when he cleaned up a loose puck at 16:50 for a 2-1 edge.

In the third, Kucherov scored at the end of a four-on-three advantage, giving the Lightning a club-record-tying 10th straight match with a power-play tally. Steven Stamkos assisted to stretch his point streak to a season-high 10 straight games.

Colton put the Lightning up with another power-play goal three minutes later for a 3-2 advantage, finishing a sweet feed from Sergachev for his sixth marker. But Marner's 10th goal -- also on the man advantage -- knotted it at 3 with 8:05 remaining.

Before the game, the Lightning celebrated Stamkos' notching his 1,000th career point on Thursday in Philadelphia -- becoming the first Lightning skater to do so and the 95th player in NHL history.

--Field Level Media

Dec 3, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) is celebrated after he gets his 1,000th career point prior to the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) skates as Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) shoots against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
