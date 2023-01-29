ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lightning dump Kings for franchise record 12th home win in row

Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night.

Jan 28, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 29, 2023 02:08 AM
Share

Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night.

By sweeping their three-game homestand and moving to 20-4-1 at home, the Lightning broke the record of 11 wins in a row from Dec. 23, 2019, to Feb. 15, 2020. They also split the season series with the Kings.

Tampa Bay's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry, Ross Colton and Victor Hedman potted even-strength markers. Steven Stamkos stretched his point streak to 11 games with a helper. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (23-12-1) made 26 saves.

Winners of eight of their past 10 games, the Lightning finished January at 9-4-0 and are 16-6-0 against the Western Conference.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Phillip Danault scored goals for Los Angeles. Forward Rasmus Kupari played in his 100th career game, and Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kings fell to 2-2-3 in the second game of a back-to-back set.

In their final game before the All-Star break, the Lightning took advantage of a sloppy pass by the Kings' Sean Walker to grab a 1-0 lead at 5:02 of the first.

The defenseman's pass behind Quick's net hit the wall and struck the cage -- leaving it behind the net. Kucherov retrieved it and fed Point, who jammed it in.

Tampa Bay added on when Perbix stole a pass and found Bellemare. The French-born winger zipped in his third goal at 6:21 to push the lead to 2-0.

But Anderson-Dolan cut the lead in half with a shot from the left circle that handcuffed Vasilevskiy. The puck then trundled between the netminder's pads and across the goal line for Anderson-Dolan's sixth goal at 10:12.

With just over four minutes left, Perry found the net for the ninth time with a putback of Perbix's shot to reestablish the two-goal gap.

In the second period, Colton found himself alone in front of Quick, snagged a rebound and potted his 10th marker at 15:20 to give the home side a comfortable three-goal lead.

However, Danault backhanded a pass into the slot in the final minute. Tampa Bay defenseman Ian Cole inadvertently put it into the net for Danault's 14th.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Jan 28, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) keeps the puck from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 28, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) keeps the puck from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) congratulates center Brayden Point (21) after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 28, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) congratulates center Brayden Point (21) after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) controls the puck from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 28, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) controls the puck from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 28, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) and Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) battle for the loose puck in front of Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 3 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.
January 29, 2023 03:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 28, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) holds down Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Isles score winner after Knights fail on OT penalty shot
Mathew Barzal scored with 31.5 seconds left in overtime after New York's Semyon Varlamov stopped a penalty shot in the extra session, and the Islanders earned a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y.
January 29, 2023 02:37 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 28, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) skates past fans before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Carter Hart, Flyers blank Jets
Carter Hart made 40 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Saturday.
January 29, 2023 02:06 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 28, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) moves the puck in front of Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
January 29, 2023 01:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media