Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Lightning come out on top in shootout against Devils

Alex Killorn scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to another win over New Jersey, downing the Devils, 4-3, Thursday night in Newark, N.J.

Mar 16, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) moves the puck past New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) moves the puck past New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
John Jones/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 17, 2023 at 1:16 AM

Alex Killorn scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to another win over New Jersey, downing the Devils, 4-3, Thursday night in Newark, N.J.

After Tampa Bay's Ross Colton and New Jersey's Yegor Sharangovich left the match knotted at 1-1 after two shootout rounds, Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (32 saves) denied Jesper Boqvist in the top of the third.

Killorn followed with the winning shot off the left post, giving the Lightning (41-22-6, 88 points) their second win in three days over the Devils (44-17-7, 95 points).

Steven Stamkos scored twice and had an assist, and Colton added one as the visitors improved to 4-1-1 in their past six games. Mikhail Sergachev had two assists while Vasilevskiy moved to 31-17-4 this season.

For the Devils, Timo Meier scored twice, and Tomas Tatar had one. Nico Hischier had two assists. Netminder Akira Schmid posted 21 saves but fell to 8-4-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday in Tampa, the two clubs will conclude their season series with the week's third meeting.

In a mostly evenly played, penalty-free opening frame, Tampa Bay outshot the home side 9-8 and was the only side to find the net.

Just 69 seconds into the rematch, Sergachev's long blast after a faceoff win by Stamkos struck the leg of Colton and caromed in for the second-line left winger's 16th goal.

After beating Vasilevskiy just once in Tueday's 4-1 loss in Newark, the Devils matched that mark at 8:59 of the second when Tatar notched his 16th off a strong rush that started behind Schmid's goal.

In a turning point moment in the second period, the Lightning killed off a full two-minute, five-on-three New Jersey power play after Stamkos and Erik Cernak went off together at 15:51.

To make matters worse for the Devils as they failed to score, they trailed just 20 seconds after Stamkos left the penalty box. The captain took a backhanded pass from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and snapped one home at 18:11 to put the visitors back up.

At 9:41 of the third, Meier scored his second goal with New Jersey and the first on his new home ice by sending home a rebound from a sharp angle.

The teams traded power-play goals in the last five minutes, with Stamkos netting his 29th at 15:13 and Meier answering with his 34th just 2:31 later.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Mar 16, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) lines up a shot against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 16, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) lines up a shot against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) checks Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 16, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) checks Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole (28) skates against New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 16, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole (28) skates against New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) covers the net as the Boston Bruins skate the puck in during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Alex Stalock, Blackhawks shut down Predators
Alex Stalock made 35 saves, while Lukas Reichel and Joey Anderson each scored, as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night.
March 17, 2023 02:08 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Julien Gauthier (77) battles with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche edge Senators for fourth straight win
EditorsNote: Re-sending w/editorial changes (tech error) Par 10: changed “his” to “Eller’s” and added “from the Washington Capitals in a March 1 trade."'; updated image
March 17, 2023 02:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) fights for position with Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle (13) in front of Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins shut out Jets
The Boston Bruins snapped a two-game losing skid, defeating the Jets 3-0 in Winnipeg Thursday night.
March 17, 2023 01:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Michael Pezzetta (55) celebrates a goal in the first period against the Florida Panthers in the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers' goal rush overwhelms Canadiens
Carter Verhaeghe and Aaron Ekblad scored two goals each as the Florida Panthers hammered the Montreal Canadiens 9-5 on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.
March 17, 2023 01:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT