Leon Draisaitl's 3-point night helps Oilers even series with Kings

Klim Kostin broke a third-period tie and Leon Draisaitl scored once and added two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Wednesday night to even their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Derek Ryan and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers, who tied the best-of-seven set at 1-1. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 22 saves.

Phillip Danault and Gabriel Vilardi scored for the Kings. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots.

The series resumes with Game 3 on Friday in Los Angeles.

After his team saw a two-goal edge erased, Kostin scored the game winner at 2:20 of the third period. Draisaitl forced a turnover at center to send Kostin on a rush. He worked to the left circle and ripped a screened wrist shot just inside the far post for his first playoff goal.

Kane's empty-net goal with 22.3 seconds remaining rounded out the scoring.

Just like the series opener in which they lost, the Oilers staked a 2-0 first-period lead. Ryan opened the scoring 2:34 into the clash when Draisaitl's shot missed the net but bounced right to him at the doorstep for the open net to hit.

Draisaitl's power-play goal doubled the lead less than10 minutes later. The red-hot forward set up shop deep in the right circle and one-timed a cross-ice pass from Connor McDavid for his third goal of the playoffs.

The Kings, who needed nearly 18 minutes to register a shot on net, regrouped in the second period. Danault put them on the board at 14:38 of the frame when he gained the puck on the edge of the crease and swatted home his own rebound chance.

Vilardi, who missed the first game of the series due to injury, tied the clash with 44 seconds remaining in the period. After Edmonton's neutral-zone turnover, Vilardi sped down the wing and tucked a sharp-angled offering in the net.

The Oilers dressed seven defensemen, instead of the usual six, by inserting Philip Broberg into the lineup. Forward Mattias Janmark missed the game, appearing to have suffered a leg injury while blocking a shot in the opener.

--Field Level Media