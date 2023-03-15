Sponsored By
NHL

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers coast past Senators

Mar 14, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and Ottawa Senators defensemen Jakob Chychrun (6) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 15, 2023 02:55 AM

Leon Draisaitl scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 6-3 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won five of their past seven games. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

Tim Stutzle scored twice and Mads Sogaard made 27 saves for the Senators, who have lost four of five and have allowed at least four goals in five straight.

Derek Ryan gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 2:20 of the first period, taking a pass from Ryan McLeod inside the right circle and beating Sogaard top corner near side.

Brady Tkachuk tied it 1-1 on a power play at 6:48, banking a shot off the skate of Edmonton defenseman Vincent Desharnais into the net.

It was just the fifth power-play goal for Ottawa on 46 opportunities in its past 12 games.

Draisaitl put the Oilers in front 2-1 at 12:34. Warren Foegele took a pass from Draisaitl at the goal line and quickly dished it back to him, with Draisaitl sending the puck five-hole on Sogaard.

Stutzle tied it 2-2 with a short-handed tally at 18:53. Dylan Gambrell carried the puck up the ice on a two-on-one, holding on until deep in the Oilers' zone before sliding a pass over to Stutzle on the left side of the net.

Nugent-Hopkins made it 3-2 Edmonton from the right circle on a power play at 5:39 of the second period.

Draisaitl connected on a one-timer from the slot off a feed from McDavid to make it 4-2 at 16:17. The goal was Draisaitl's 100th point of the season.

Nick Bjugstad scored with less than a second left on the clock in the middle frame to extend Edmonton's advantage to 5-2, sliding a backhand by Sogaard's right skate.

Stutzle narrowed it to 5-3 at 5:28 of the third period with a one-timer from the inner hashmarks of the left circle.

McDavid scored into an empty net at 17:47 to make it 6-3.

The Senators played without defenseman Thomas Chabot and forward Mathieu Joseph after each was injured in Ottawa's 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Mar 14, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Derek Ryan (10) during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal scored by against the Edmonton Oilers by forward Brady Tkachuk (7) during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane (91) tries to screen Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (40) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
