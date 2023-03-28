Sponsored By
NHL

Leon Draisaitl hits milestone, Oilers collect win

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a third-period tiebreaking goal, Leon Draisaitl netted the 300th goal of his career and the Edmonton Oilers swept the season series from the Arizona Coyotes with a 5-4 win at Tempe, Ariz., on Monday.

Mar 27, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) makes a save as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3), defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) and center Barrett Hayton (29) attack in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 4:53 AM

On his club's fourth power play, Nugent-Hopkins, who added an assist, came in from the right side and tucked in his 34th goal at 12:05.

A nine-year veteran with Edmonton (42-23-9, 93 points), Draisaitl, who had a helper, notched an unassisted tally from the edge of the right circle at 14:32 of the second period to give the Oilers a 4-2 lead.

That milestone marker -- his 46th goal of the season -- also inched the German second-line center closer to a potential third 50-goal campaign.

He hit the half-century mark last season and in 2018-19.

By scoring in his 630th game, Draisaitl used the fourth-fewest games to reach 300 goals among active players -- behind Alex Ovechkin (473), Steven Stamkos (550) and Sidney Crosby (622).

Zach Hyman notched his career-high 32nd goal, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse scored short-handed for the Oilers, who won all three from Arizona and are 12-4-1 in their past 17 overall.

Goaltender Jack Campbell (19-9-4) made 29 saves to move to 5-2-1 against the Coyotes.

Arizona (27-35-13, 67 points) got two goals apiece from Matias Maccelli and Barrett Hayton. Lawson Crouse dealt three assists and Jack McBain and Nick Schmaltz each had two.

Clayton Keller stretched his point streak to 13 games -- the NHL's longest active run -- with a helper.

Goalie Karel Vejmelka (18-22-5) stopped 24 shots as Arizona fell to 0-3-2 in its past five matches.

Maccelli put the home side up 1-0 at 3:50 of the first period by firing home a shot that gave him goals in consecutive games.

The Oilers' top-ranked power play scored just six seconds into the first man advantage when Hyman redirected Connor McDavid's pass through the slot at 4:40.

Arizona tallied on the power play with a marker midway through it on Hayton's putback at 12:59 of the first.

Again, though, the Oilers answered by potting the equalizer 35 seconds later with Bouchard's fifth tally to tie it 2-all.

With Edmonton short-handed, Nurse rounded out the frame by getting his ninth goal to trickle in with 1:49 left in the first after Vejmelka got most of it.

In the third and down 4-2, the Coyotes used dogged play to tie it on Maccelli's 10th tally at 3:52 and Hayton's 17th less than a minute later.

--Field Level Media

