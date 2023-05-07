Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Leon Draisaitl continues hot streak as Oilers tie Vegas series 1-1

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and Leon Draisaitl scored two goals as the Edmonton Oilers jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of a Western Conference second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

May 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 07, 2023 at 1:51 AM

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and Leon Draisaitl scored two goals as the Edmonton Oilers jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of a Western Conference second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, Zach Hyman had three assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists for Edmonton, which bounced back from its first regulation loss since March 11 to even the series, 1-1. Game 3 is Monday night in Edmonton.

Stuart Skinner finished with 30 saves for the Oilers.

Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas, which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 of 32 shots before being pulled after two periods. Adin Hill finished up and made four saves.

Draisaitl, who scored four goals in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to become the first Edmonton player to score four goals in a playoff game since Hall of Famer Jari Kurri did it in 1987, became the fifth player in NHL history to score five consecutive team goals in a postseason when he gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at the 2:21 mark of the first period. McDavid deflected a Bouchard point shot that bounced off Brossoit to the left side of the crease, where Draisaitl shoveled in the rebound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bouchard made it 2-0 with another power-play goal with a slap shot from above the right circle past a Hyman screen for his third goal of the playoffs.

McDavid increased the lead to 3-0 at the 11:11 mark with a short-handed goal, stealing the puck from Shea Theodore at the blue line and then racing down the right wing before cutting in front of the net and sliding a one-armed shot through Brossoit's pads.

Draisaitl scored his sixth goal in a four-period span to make it 4-0 when he put in a rebound of a Kailer Yamamoto shot into the left side of the net. It was Draisaitl's 13th goal over an eight-game span in the playoffs, the first time that has been accomplished since Kurri did it in 1985.

Vegas, outshot 19-4 in the opening period, showed some signs of life early in the second period when defenseman Brayden McNabb rifled a shot from the high slot off the crossbar and Chandler Stephenson got loose on a breakaway that Skinner stopped with a pad save.

McDavid then made it 5-0 midway through the period on the power play with his 26th career playoff goal, a bad-angle shot from just above the left goal line that caromed off Brossoit's right pad and inside the near post.

The Golden Knights cut it to 5-1 at the 1:36 mark of the third period when Barbashev swatted a Mark Stone pass into the crease under the crossbar for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

--Field Level Media

May 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: May 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: May 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: May 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) holds onto the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (5) during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes take Game 2 in another decisive win over Devils
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored two goals for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference second-round series on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.
May 06, 2023 02:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Knies injured, will miss games, as Maple Leafs fall to 2-0 series deficit to Florida
The former Minnesota Gophers star left Game 2 in the first period after a controversial hit and takedown.
May 05, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
May 4, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
With three-goal second period, Stars even series with Kraken
Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin both collected one goal and one assist and the host Dallas Stars scored three times in a dominant second period in a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken, evening their Western Conference second-round playoff series.
May 05, 2023 03:37 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 4, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Toronto Maple Leafs towels placed on the seats before game two of the second round between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers rally on the road, earn 2-0 series lead over Maple Leafs
The visiting Florida Panthers scored twice 66 seconds into the second period to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Thursday night in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
May 05, 2023 01:01 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT