NHL

Leon Draisaitl (3 goals), Jack Campbell (36 saves) help Oilers blank Ducks

Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers. forward Connor McDavid (97) and Anaheim Ducks defensemen Scott Harrington (17) chase a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers. forward Connor McDavid (97) and Anaheim Ducks defensemen Scott Harrington (17) chase a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:27 AM

Leon Draisaitl scored three goals and Jack Campbell made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-0 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season on a short-handed breakaway with 4:59 left to make it 6-0 and complete the hat trick.

Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each added a goal and an assist for the Oilers (45-23-9, 99 points), who extended their point streak to 10 games (9-0-1) to remain two points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division.

John Gibson stopped 31 of 36 shots before departing with a lower-body injury early in the third period. Lukas Dostal entered and made eight saves for the Ducks (23-43-10, 56 points), who have lost seven in a row.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead with 2:04 left in the first period and didn't let up in the second, scoring three more times to take a 4-0 advantage into the third.

Hyman scored the first goal, deflecting Mattias Ekholm's point shot just enough to squeeze the puck through Gibson's pads and across the goal line.

Draisaitl scored at 2:03 of the second period to make it 2-0 and extend his point streak to 12 games (nine goals, 15 assists).

Draisaitl drove to the net and backhanded the puck over Gibson's left shoulder before running into him.

Edmonton stretched the lead to 3-0 at 5:05.

After a series of saves by Gibson, Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse took a shot from above the circles that squeezed through Gibson's left arm and body.

Draisaitl scored again just before a power play expired to make it 4-0 at 11:44.

McDavid assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to 11 games (eight goals, 14 assists).

McDavid followed with his league-leading 62nd goal of the season to make it 5-0 at 4:25 of the third period.

Ducks center Trevor Zegras returned after missing the 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. Zegras, who leads the team in goals (22) and assists (37), played 19:08, second among Anaheim forwards.

--Field Level Media

Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin (21) looks to make a pass in front of Anaheim Ducks defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin (21) looks to make a pass in front of Anaheim Ducks defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto (56) try to get to a loose puck in front of goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto (56) try to get to a loose puck in front of goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

