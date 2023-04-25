Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Leafs storm back, topple Lightning in OT

Alexander Kerfoot scored 4:14 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs an unlikely 5-4 comeback win in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates after he scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates after he scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 25, 2023 at 2:05 AM

Alexander Kerfoot scored 4:14 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs an unlikely 5-4 comeback win in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

The Maple Leafs hold a 3-1 lead in the series and can clinch with a victory in Game 5 in Toronto on Thursday. The Leafs haven't won a postseason series since 2004, a drought that includes a seven-game loss to Tampa Bay in the first round of last year's Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Lightning led 2-0 after a dominant first period and extended their lead to 4-1 through two periods. However, Auston Matthews' goal at 9:44 of the third period sparked a major comeback for the Maple Leafs, who scored three times within a 6:20 span to even the score.

Matthews struck again with a power-play goal at the 12:29 mark. Morgan Rielly then tallied the equalizer, blasting a shot from the high slot through traffic at 16:04 of the third frame.

William Nylander had three assists for Toronto. In addition to Matthews' two goals, Mark Giordano, Mitch Marner, and Ryan O'Reilly all collected two assists, and Noel Acciari scored the Maple Leafs' other goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marner has multiple points in all four games of the series, totaling 10 points (two goals, eight assists).

Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 of 31 shots, most notably a Brandon Hagel penalty shot in the first period.

Alex Killorn had two goals and Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman each had two assists.

Killorn tallied the sixth multi-goal game of his playoff career, ending a 29-game postseason scoring drought dating back to the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 of 37 shots.

It was Toronto's second consecutive overtime win, after Rielly scored the game-winner in Game 3 on Saturday. Tampa Bay also held a late lead in that game before O'Reilly's equalizer with a minute remaining in regulation.

The Lightning are 1-9 in their last 10 playoff games that have gone to overtime.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) (not pictured) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) (not pictured) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) works out against the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) works out against the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) works out against the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) works out against the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) makes a save against the New York Rangers during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils clip Rangers to even series at 2-2
Jonas Siegenthaler notched an assist on the first goal before later scoring what ended up being the game-winner for the visiting New Jersey Devils, who evened an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series with a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Monday night in Game 4.
April 25, 2023 01:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) shoots and scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with center Radek Faksa (12) defending in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL Cup Notebook: Oettinger the latest local boy to spoil the Minnesota playoff party
Jake Oettinger left his native Minnesota after a freshman year state tourney run at Lakeville North for prep hockey in Michigan and college hockey in Boston, but his NHL homecoming boosted the Stars.
April 24, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers tie series with Kings thanks to OT victory
Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Sunday night.
April 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 23, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tyler Seguin scores twice on power play as Stars edge Wild
Tyler Seguin's second power-play goal of the night proved to be the game-winner, and the Dallas Stars claimed a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday in St. Paul, Minn., to even their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
April 24, 2023 12:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT