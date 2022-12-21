Leafs get back to winning ways, breeze by Lightning

Auston Matthews scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the second period, and the host Toronto Maple Leafs went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 Tuesday night.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist and Michael Bunting and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had lost their two previous games after going 12-0-3.

Toronto scored two empty-net goals late in the third period.

Matt Murray made 18 saves for the Leafs.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, who had their five-game winning streak end.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots for the Lightning, who have split the first two games on a four-game road trip.

Bunting scored his eighth goal of the season from the high slot at 16:43 of the first period. Nylander made the pass that set up Bunting's 100th career NHL point.

Vasilevskiy was prominent during a first period in which Toronto had a 15-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Matthews scored his 17th goal of the season at 1:01 of the second period from the slot during a power play. Rasmus Sandin and Mitchell Marner earned assists.

Vasilevskiy continued to keep the Lightning in the game during the second period.

The Maple Leafs led 29-8 in shots on goal after two periods.

Sandin did not play in the third period because of a neck injury.

Namestnikov scored his second goal of the season at 4:09 of the third period on an 11-foot shot after a faceoff. He put in his own rebound after taking a backhand shot. Steven Stamkos picked up the assist.

Engvall scored into an empty net at 18:14 of the third period, while Nylander scored his 19th goal of the season into an empty net at 19:28.

Dryden Hunt, obtained by Toronto in a trade Monday with the Colorado Avalanche for Denis Malgin, did not play on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs center Calle Jarnkrok (groin) returned from injured reserve to play in his 600th career game on Tuesday and had an assist.

--Field Level Media