Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lawson Crouse scores twice, Coyotes top Preds

Lawson Crouse scored two goals including what proved to be the game-winner early in the third period and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves to lead the visiting Arizona Coyotes to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 14, 2023 02:56 AM
Share

Lawson Crouse scored two goals including what proved to be the game-winner early in the third period and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves to lead the visiting Arizona Coyotes to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Nick Schmaltz scored a goal for the third straight game and Christian Fischer also scored for Arizona, which extended its points streak to six games with its first road victory since Nov. 23 at Carolina. Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli and J.J. Moser each added two assists for the Coyotes.

Roman Josi and Colton Sissons scored goals for Nashville, which lost for the second time in its last three games. Kevin Lankinen, making his first start since Jan. 17, stopped just 15 of 18 shots.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead at the 17:15 mark of the first period. The Predators turned the puck over while trying to clear it out of their own zone. Keller picked the puck up and passed to Schmaltz, who one-timed a shot from the left faceoff dot past Lankinen's blocker side for his 14th goal of the season and seventh in his last seven games.

Josi tied it early in the second period with a power-play goal, blasting a slap shot from the point through traffic for his 13th goal of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sissons gave the Predators a 2-1 lead midway through the period when he roofed a wrist shot from the edge of the right circle for his eighth goal of the season.

Crouse tied it at 2-2 at the 12:17 mark of the period with a power-play goal, one-timing a shot from the edge of the left circle past Lankinen's blocker side.

Arizona regained the lead early in the third period when Maccelli backhanded a pass from behind the net to Crouse, who snapped a shot from the low slot through Lankinen's pads for his 19th goal of the season.

Lankinen was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:40 to go and Crouse missed a chance for the hat trick when he fired wide of the open net 30 seconds later. However, Fischer sealed the win for the Coyotes with an empty-netter with 52.9 seconds to go, his ninth goal of the season.

Nashville played without top goal scorer Filip Forsberg, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, while Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun sat out his second straight game for what the team termed "trade-related reasons."

--Field Level Media

Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) passes the puck into the offensive zone during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) passes the puck into the offensive zone during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) watches the puck in the corner during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) watches the puck in the corner during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) chases a loose puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) chases a loose puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
NHL
Senators rally late, stun Flames in overtime
Tim Stutzle scored 1:55 into overtime to cap off a four-point night and give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 comeback win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday.
February 14, 2023 02:41 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) warms up before a game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights' five-goal third period sinks Ducks
Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Carrier each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.
February 13, 2023 02:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) wears an Eagles hat during warmups against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jaden Schwartz nets two goals, Kraken fend off Flyers
Jaden Schwartz scored two goals to lift the Seattle Kraken past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday.
February 13, 2023 01:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris (54) skates during the warmup period before the game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canadiens contain Connor McDavid, beat Oilers
Alex Belzile scored his first career NHL goal and Jordan Harris recorded his first career two-goal game as the host Montreal Canadiens held Connor McDavid off the scoresheet and claimed a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.
February 13, 2023 01:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media