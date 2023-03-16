Sponsored By
NHL

Kyle Palmieri's 4-point effort sends Isles past Ducks

Kyle Palmieri collected one goal in a career-best, four-point game and Brock Nelson scored twice to lead the visiting New York Islanders to a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

By Field Level Media
Today at 3:46 AM

Pierre Engvall and Zach Parise both netted one goal and one assist while Hudson Fasching also scored for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Adam Pelech posted two assists, and goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.

The Islanders sit in the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot, five points up on two teams.

Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice and Max Jones added a single for the Ducks, who are 5-2-3 in their past 10 games. Goalie John Gibson stopped 27 shots.

After Jones opened the scoring 25 seconds into the game by converting a wrist shot for his 11th goal of the season, Palmieri tied the game 12 minutes later with a wrist shot from the right circle for his 11th of the campaign.

Shattenkirk restored the Anaheim lead at 17:47 of the first period thanks to a highlight-reel play by Trevor Zegras. After faking a defender by dragging the puck through his legs, Zegras slid a pass to Shattenkirk, who scored into a gaping net.

Fasching again pulled the Islanders even midway through the second period by electing to shoot on an odd-man rush for his sixth of the season.

Nelson scored New York's go-ahead goal when he blasted a one-timer from the right circle with 23 seconds remaining in the second period.

Engvall scored for the third consecutive game when he buried a shot on a rush 2:58 into the third period for his 15th goal.

Nelson notched his 30th of the season by one-timing a shot from the slot at 9:02 of the final frame. Parise extended the New York lead by netting a rebound goal for his 17th of the season at 12:45.

Shattenkirk rounded out the scoring with his second of the game and fourth goal of the season on a power play at 15:05.

--Field Level Media

