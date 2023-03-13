Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Kris Letang's OT goal lifts Penguins over Rangers

Kris Letang scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the top of the slot at 1:38 of overtime Sunday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Rangers.

Mar 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 12, 2023 10:21 PM

Kris Letang scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the top of the slot at 1:38 of overtime Sunday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Rangers.

It was the first of three meetings in a seven-day span for the two Metropolitan Division teams.

Rickard Rakell and Jason Zucker also scored, and Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had two assists for the Penguins, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, who is 7-1 in his past eight games against the Rangers, made 27 saves.

Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider scored or the Rangers, who had won two straight.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 32 saves.

Pittsburgh defenseman Dmitry Kulikov did not play in the third period, apparently related to blocking a shot in the second.

Rakell gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 6:03 of the first during a 5-on-3 power play. From the upper, inner edge of the right circle, Rakell converted a feed from Crosby, who was lower in the same circle, and used a screen by Jake Guentzel to beat Halak.

It was Crosby's 50th assist.

At 11:18 of the first, New York got a good sequence from its fourth line as Goodrow tied it 1-1. Jimmy Vesey's wraparound attempt at the right post didn't get past Jarry, but Goodrow got a short rebound and pushed it under Jarry's glove.

Pittsburgh broke the tie quickly in the second. Zucker's shot from the left point was going wide, but the puck deflected off the right skate of the Rangers' Mika Zibanejad in the slot and caromed up and under the crossbar at 1:21 to make it 2-1.

That gave Zucker goals in four straight games, and nine in eight games.

Kreider tied it at 9:09 of the third. Vincent Trocheck felled Malkin for the second time on the same shift, this time in New York's end. That led to a Rangers three-on-two, and Kreider scored stick side from the slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Mar 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) stretches on the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) stretches on the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 12, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) and Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) battle for the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Red Wings salvage weekend split with Bruins
Dylan Larkin tallied a goal and two assists and the host Detroit Red Wings held off the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.
March 12, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL
Kevin Lankinen shines as Predators clip Kings in shootout
Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in a shootout to help the visiting Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
March 12, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) walks towards the ice before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild stay hot with 5-2 pasting of Sharks
Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Johansson, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy all collected one goal and one assist to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
March 12, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks thump Senators, cruise to fourth straight win
Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.
March 12, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT