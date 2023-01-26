ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kraken win, surpass last season's points, wins totals

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and the Seattle Kraken surpassed their victory and point totals from their expansion season, defeating the visiting Vancouver Canucks 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) awaits the start of play against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) awaits the start of play against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 26, 2023 04:53 AM
Share

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and the Seattle Kraken surpassed their victory and point totals from their expansion season, defeating the visiting Vancouver Canucks 6-1 on Wednesday night.

The Kraken improved to 28-14-5 with 61 points after going 27-49-6 with 60 points last season. They also defeated Vancouver for the first time, after going 0-5-1 in six previous meetings since Seattle entered the league.

Jared McCann added a goal and two assists, with Alex Wennberg, Eeli Tolvanen and Ryan Donato also scoring for Seattle, which improved to 10-2-1 in January and tied Vegas for most points in the Pacific Division. Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson each had two assists and goaltender Martin Jones made 19 saves.

Conor Garland scored and Spencer Martin stopped 29 of 35 shots for the Canucks, who dropped to 1-1-0 under new coach Rick Tocchet.

The Canucks defeated visiting Chicago 5-2 a night earlier in Tocchet's debut, outshooting the Blackhawks 48-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were unable to muster the same effort in Seattle, as the Kraken took a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes with an 11-2 edge in shots.

Bjorkstrand opened the scoring at 7:57 after Martin kicked out Larsson's original shot from the blue line. Bjorkstrand corralled the rebound between the hashmarks of the faceoff circle and put a wrist shot into the upper left corner of the net while falling backward.

Wennberg doubled the lead on the power play at 9:46 of the first.

McCann made it 3-0 with a man advantage at 5:55 of the second, Tolvanen scored at 7:50 and Bjorkstrand tallied again at 16:15 on a wrister from the right faceoff dot.

The Canucks got on the board with a fluke goal at 19:52 of the second. Jones stopped Dakota Joshua's original shot, but the rebound went to Curtis Lazar in the low slot. Lazar's shot went off the stick of Garland, who was on all fours just outside the top of the crease after getting knocked to the ice, and deflected over the goalie's left pad and into the net.

Donato capped the scoring at 2:36 of the third.

--Field Level Media

Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) awaits the start of play against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) awaits the start of play against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Marie Hui sings the National anthem prior to the game as the Vancouver Canucks host the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Marie Hui sings the National anthem prior to the game as the Vancouver Canucks host the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jack Studnicka (18) skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jack Studnicka (18) skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 25, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod (71) protects the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic (96) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kent Johnson lifts Blue Jackets past Oilers in OT
Kent Johnson scored with 2:31 left in overtime, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets ended the Edmonton Oilers' six-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.
January 26, 2023 04:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and Carolina Hurricanes center Paul Stastny (26) look for the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes' Martin Necas beats Stars in OT again
Martin Necas scored the overtime winner to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.
January 26, 2023 03:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle (50) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mitchell Marner lifts Leafs past Rangers in OT
Mitchell Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night.
January 26, 2023 02:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) skates to the bench after scoring in thew first period against the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators slip past skidding Islanders
Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux scored Wednesday night for the host Ottawa Senators, who withstood an injury to starting goalie Cam Talbot to edge the skidding New York Islanders, 2-1.
January 26, 2023 01:58 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media