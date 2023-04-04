Sponsored By
NHL

Kraken use balanced attack to cruise past Coyotes

Seven different Seattle players recorded multi-point games as the Kraken rolled to an 8-1 rout of the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:43 AM

The victory brings the Kraken (42-26-8, 92 points) a step closer to clinching a playoff berth in their second NHL season. Seattle holds the top Western Conference wild-card position, three points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets in the second wild-card slot and five points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

Jared McCann scored two goals in his 500th NHL game, his fifth multi-goal performance of the season. McCann leads the Kraken with 37 goals, which also marks a career high for the veteran forward.

Seattle's Morgan Geekie, Ryan Donato and Carson Soucy each had a goal and an assist. Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz and Vince Dunn each had two assists.

Dunn achieved a double milestone on his second helper of the game, as it was both his 50th assist of the season and his 200th career NHL point.

Jordan Eberle, William Borgen and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for the Kraken.

Lawson Crouse scored the only goal of the game for Arizona (27-38-13, 67 points).

The Coyotes are winless (0-6-2) in their past eight games. Arizona also had a nine-game losing streak (0-9-0) earlier this season.

The Kraken's special teams units were the story of the first period. Eberle tipped in a Sprong pass for a power-play goal at the 4:54 mark, and McCann then delivered a short-handed goal 15:07 into the opening frame.

Borgen and Soucy each tallied their third goals of the season, ending lengthy scoring droughts. Borgen hadn't scored in his previous 61 games, while Soucy was scoreless in his previous 41 games.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 20 of 21 shots for his 15th win in 35 games this season. Grubauer was in need of a solid outing as the Seattle goaltender had an .850 save percentage over his previous six appearances.

Coyotes goalie Ivan Prosvetov stopped 24 of 32 shots.

--Field Level Media

