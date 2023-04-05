Sponsored By
NHL

Kraken storm back from 2-goal deficit, down Canucks

Brandon Tanev scored a short-handed goal to highlight Seattle's three-goal second period as the visiting Kraken rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Apr 4, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) stick checks Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) stick checks Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:50 AM

Brandon Tanev scored a short-handed goal to highlight Seattle's three-goal second period as the visiting Kraken rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Yanni Gourde, Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle (43-26-8, 94 points), which increased its lead to five points over Winnipeg for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Martin Jones stopped 16 of 18 shots for the Kraken, who won for the third time in four games.

Elias Pettersson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for Vancouver (34-36-7, 75 points) which dropped its fourth straight game (0-2-2). Collin Delia made 23 saves.

Vancouver jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 4:31 mark of the first period when Pettersson put in a behind-the-back backhand shot for his 37th goal of the season.

Beauvillier made it 2-0 midway through the period when he tapped in Conor Garland's crossing pass into an open left side of the net.

Gourde cut it to 2-1 at the 16:58 mark with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that went through Delia's pads.

The Kraken tied it early in the second period when Tanev stole the puck from Garland near the right point and then broke out on an odd-man rush before ripping a wrist shot from the left circle into the top left corner of the net for his 16th goal.

Eberle gave Seattle its first lead just after the midway point of the period when he picked up a loose puck by the bottom of the left circle and beat Delia with a wrist shot on his glove side.

Schwartz made it 4-2 near the end of the period with a power-play goal, tipping down Daniel Sprong's point shot past Delia's blocker side for his 20th goal of the season.

Vancouver had a chance to cut its deficit to one goal midway through the third period, but Garland's slap shot from the right circle during a four-minute power play caromed off the post.

Delia was pulled for an extra attacker with 2:40 left, and Beniers sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:00 to play, his 22nd goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

Apr 4, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) checks Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie (67) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 4, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) checks Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie (67) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Anthony Beauvillier (72) and forward Conor Garland (8) celebrate Beauvillier’s goal against the Seattle Kraken in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 4, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Anthony Beauvillier (72) and forward Conor Garland (8) celebrate Beauvillier’s goal against the Seattle Kraken in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) checks Vancouver Canucks forward Sheldon Dries (15) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 4, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) checks Vancouver Canucks forward Sheldon Dries (15) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

