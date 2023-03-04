Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Kraken stay hot on road, beat Blue Jackets 4-2

Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg each had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the host Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Friday night.

Mar 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) juggles the puck during warm-ups prior to the game against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) juggles the puck during warm-ups prior to the game against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Mowry/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 04, 2023 02:23 AM

Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg each had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the host Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Friday night.

Jordan Eberle and Brandon Tanev also scored and Vince Dunn added two assists for Seattle, which has won on each of the first three stops of its four-game trip that concludes Sunday against defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for Seattle.

Patrik Laine and Adam Boqvist both had a goal and an assist for Columbus, which had a three-game points streak snapped (2-0-1).

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 of 34 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wennberg scored the go-ahead goal at 7:12 of the third period on the power play. Stationed with his back to the net, Wennberg took a pass from Eeli Tolvanen and spun before jamming the puck between Merzlikins' pads.

Tanev added an empty-netter with 47.5 seconds remaining.

The game was scoreless until midway through the second period.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring on the power play at 10:18 of the second. Boqvist kept the puck in the offensive zone at the right point and sent a cross-ice pass to Laine at the top of the left faceoff circle. Laine took a stride forward before putting a wrist shot high into the upper left corner of the net.

The Kraken tied the score with a power-play goal at 13:20. Oliver Bjorkstrand sent a cross-ice pass to McCann for a one-timer from just outside the left faceoff dot that found the upper left corner of the net. The goal was McCann's team-leading 30th of the season, a career high.

Seattle took the lead just 48 seconds later on a three-on-two rush. Eberle carried the puck out of his own zone and fed McCann on the left wing. McCann's initial shot was stopped by Merzlikins, but Eberle collected the rebound in the slot and went to his backhand to slide the puck under the sprawling goalie.

The Blue Jackets tied the score at 2-2 on Boqvist's goal at 4:53 of the third. Laine's shot from the blue line deflected off a Seattle forward and then hit Boqvist in the shin before the puck dropped to his stick for a one-timer in the slot.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Michael Hutchinson (31) looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Michael Hutchinson (31) looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) stretching during warm-ups prior to the game against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) stretching during warm-ups prior to the game against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) skates with the puck while Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Tim Berni (75) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) skates with the puck while Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Tim Berni (75) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) chases the puck during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings nip Canadiens, grab share of Pacific Division lead
Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist for the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-2 win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
March 03, 2023 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; St. Louis Blues center Nikita Alexandrov (59) skates on the ice and smiles during warmups before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blues erase early deficit, dump Sharks
Jordan Kyrou, Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn had a goal and assist each to rally the visiting St. Louis Blues past the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Thursday.
March 03, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christian Wolanin (86) and forwards Brock Boeser (6) and Sheldon Dries (15) and Vitali Kravtsov (91) celebrate BoeserÕs goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kirill Kaprizov scores twice as Wild edge Canucks
Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 of 22 shots as the visiting Minnesota Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Thursday night.
March 03, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) warms up before the game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Claude Giroux, Senators spoil Patrick Kane's Rangers debut
Claude Giroux scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period -- one of three Ottawa goals in the period -- and the surging Senators beat the Rangers 5-3 on Thursday night to spoil Patrick Kane's New York debut.
March 03, 2023 04:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media