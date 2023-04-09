Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Kraken score 7 in beating hapless Blackhawks

Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists and both Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann added one of each as the Seattle Kraken clinched at least the Western Conference's top wild-card playoff berth with a 7-3 victory against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken celebrate after right wing Jordan Eberle (7) scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken celebrate after right wing Jordan Eberle (7) scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:29 AM

Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists and both Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann added one of each as the Seattle Kraken clinched at least the Western Conference's top wild-card playoff berth with a 7-3 victory against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Eeli Tolvanen, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Kraken (45-26-8, 98 points), who won their fourth consecutive game, and Jamie Oleksiak had three assists.

Goaltender Martin Jones stopped 15 of 18 shots through two periods before leaving with an unspecified injury, and Philipp Grubauer stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third.

Seth Jones tallied twice and Lukas Reichel also scored for the Blackhawks (25-48-6, 56 points), who have lost 10 of their past 11 games in regulation. Petr Mrazek 24 saves.

The Kraken took a 3-1 lead in the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tolvanen opened the scoring at 4:48 on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle just inside the far post.

Jones tied it at 5:44, putting a wrister from the slot into the upper left corner of the net after taking a backhanded pass from Anders Bjork.

The Kraken regained the lead at 8:55 as a pass from Oleksiak deflected off both of Eberle's skates and into the net.

Seattle extended its lead on the power play at 19:09 of the period as Gourde bunted a rebound out of midair and into the net.

Jones scored his second goal on a wrist shot from between the top of the faceoff circles on a two-man advantage at 10:39 of the second.

Larsson scored on a breakaway at 12:21 just after coming out of the penalty box to make it 4-2.

Sprong scored on a one-timer from the slot at 13:16 after the puck fell to him when teammate Justin Schultz deflected a clearing attempt by Chicago defenseman Jarred Tinordi.

Reichel pulled the Blackhawks within 5-3 with his goal at 15:02, tipping Alex Vlasic's shot from the point past Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCann tallied his team-leading 39th goal at 11:54 of the third, and Geekie capped the scoring at 14:51.

--Field Level Media

Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Boris Katchouk (14) shoots the puck while colliding with Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Boris Katchouk (14) shoots the puck while colliding with Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) passes the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) during the first inning at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche pull away in third period to knock off Kings
Denis Malgin scored two goals for the visiting Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 04:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) eyes the puck as Minnesota Wild center Sam Steel (13) engages St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild get back in the 'W' column by outscoring Blues
Ryan Hartman and Sam Steel each had a goal and an assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-3 Saturday in St. Paul, Minn.
April 09, 2023 03:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) moves the puck away from Ottawa Senators defeseman Nick Holden (5) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators break out for seven goals to beat Lightning, end slide
Egor Sokolov's first career goal was the game-winner as the Ottawa Senators broke a four-game losing skid, defeating the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 02:53 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) drags the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers blank Blue Jackets to keep up in division chase
Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider scored 1:41 apart in the first period and the visiting New York Rangers kept alive their chances to finish second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 02:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT