Kraken rally, post their first-ever win over Jets

Jared McCann scored the tiebreaking goal at 15:28 of the third period as the Seattle Kraken rallied to defeat visiting Winnipeg 3-2 Sunday night, their first victory in five all-time meetings against the Jets.

Dec 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) shoots during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) shoots during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 19, 2022 02:53 AM
Jared McCann scored the tiebreaking goal at 15:28 of the third period as the Seattle Kraken rallied to defeat visiting Winnipeg 3-2 Sunday night, their first victory in five all-time meetings against the Jets.

Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for Seattle, which had lost two in a row and five of its previous six games following a 12-1-1 run. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who had a two-game winning streak snapped and missed an opportunity to move past Dallas and into first place in the Central Division. Mark Scheifele also scored, and Josh Morrissey had two assists. David Rittich stopped 31 of 34 shots.

Trailing 2-1, Donato tied the game just 16 seconds into the third, tipping Yanni Gourde's shot from the top of the right faceoff circle over Rittich's shoulder.

McCann's winner came off a turnover by Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon, who tried to clear the puck from behind his own net along the boards. Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz got a stick on the puck, and it ricocheted to McCann at the bottom of the right faceoff circle. He lifted a wrist shot over Rittich and into the upper near corner of the net.

Both of Winnipeg's goals came on the power play.

The Jets' opening tally, at 8:26 of the first period, was on a two-man advantage with Kraken defensemen Vince Dunn (interference) and Adam Larsson (high sticking) in the penalty box.

Dubois won a faceoff back to Morrissey, and he faked a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle and slid a pass to a wide-open Scheifele just outside of the top of the crease for an easy tip-in.

The Kraken tied it at 8:43 of the second as Eberle took a cross-ice pass from Larsson just inside the left faceoff dot and, in one motion, spun and lifted a backhander into the roof of the net.

The Jets regained the lead at 12:41 of the second as Kyle Connor's shot from the top of the right faceoff circle trickled through Grubauer's pads, and Dubois was positioned in front of the net to slide in the rebound.

--Field Level Media

