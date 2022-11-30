SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Kraken outlast Kings for wild 9-8 OT win

Andre Burakovsky scored a power-play goal at 2:08 of overtime as the Seattle Kraken defeated the host Los Angeles Kings 9-8 Tuesday night, the highest-scoring game of the NHL season.

Nov 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) and defenseman Matt Roy (3) defend the goal against Seattle Kraken right wing Daniel Sprong (91) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 30, 2022 05:55 AM
Andre Burakovsky scored a power-play goal at 2:08 of overtime as the Seattle Kraken defeated the host Los Angeles Kings 9-8 Tuesday night, the highest-scoring game of the NHL season.

Burakovsky, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each scored twice for the Kraken, who broke a franchise record with their sixth consecutive victory.

Alex Wennberg added a goal and two assists and Daniel Sprong had one of each for Seattle. Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored, Jordan Eberle had four assists and Justin Schultz had three. Martin Jones stopped just 27 of Los Angeles' 35 shots but still got the victory.

Burakovsky's winner, on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle off a pass from Eberle, came after the Kings received a bench minor for too many men on the ice.

The Kings lost for the fifth time in six games and missed a chance to move into a second-place tie with Seattle in the NHL's Pacific Division.

Gabriel Vilardi scored twice for Los Angeles, with Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, Sean Durzi and Mikey Anderson adding a goal and an assist apiece. Viktor Arvidsson and Carl Grundstrom also scored, Kevin Fiala had four assists and Drew Doughty added three.

Jonathan Quick stopped 9 of 14 shots before being relieved at 4:55 of the second period. Cal Petersen made 12 saves on 16 shots the rest of the way.

The Kings tied it at 8 on third-period goals by Durzi and Anderson.

Durzi tallied at 11:36 on a shot from the left point that deflected off the stick of a Seattle defenseman. Anderson got the equalizer at 13:39 on a shot through a screen from the top of the right faceoff circle. That was the NHL-record-matching sixth tying goal of the game, with the Kings accounting for five of them.

The Kraken led 8-6 after a free-wheeling second period.

Seattle took a 7-5 lead on unassisted goals by Sprong and Bjorkstrand at 7:27 and 9:50, respectively.

Vilardi scored on a tip-in at 15:41 to pull the Kings within one before Burakovsky scored on a wrist shot through a screen from the top of the right faceoff circle at 19:38.

The score was 3-3 after the first period.

The last NHL game with at least 17 goals was the Toronto Maple Leafs' 10-7 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 26. The NHL record for goals in a game is 21, accomplished in 1920 and 1985.

--Field Level Media

Nov 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA;Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) shoots the puck against LA Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) and Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) battle forthe puck in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA;Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) shoots the puck against LA Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
