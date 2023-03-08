Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Kraken drop Ducks for fifth straight win

Jared McCann scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season and had an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Mar 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Nashville Predators forward Tommy Novak (82) skates during warm up prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. . Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Nashville Predators forward Tommy Novak (82) skates during warm up prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. . Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 08, 2023 05:05 AM

Jared McCann scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season and had an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Jamie Oleksiak, Daniel Sprong, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz also tallied, and rookie Matty Beniers had two assists for Seattle, which won its fifth game in a row. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.

Trevor Zegras scored a highlight-reel goal and Max Comtois also tallied for Anaheim, which had a five-game point streak (4-0-1) come to an end. Goalie John Gibson stopped 26 of 30 shots.

Seattle opened the scoring at 3:41 of the first. Jordan Eberle got the puck behind the net and found Oleksiak in the slot for a goal off the right post.

The Kraken extended their lead at 10:58 of the period on a three-on-two rush. Adam Larsson passed to McCann, whose wrist shot from the left faceoff circle found the upper left corner of the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zegras got the Ducks on the board 35 seconds into the second period. Defenseman Scott Harrington sent a pass from his own zone up the right wing to Ryan Strome at the opposing blue line.

Strome flipped a pass to Zegras, who split two defenders on his way to the net. Zegras drew the puck back between his legs and flipped it into the upper left corner of the net.

The Kraken restored their two-goal advantage at 17:16 of the second. Sprong, a healthy scratch the previous two games, took a wrist shot from outside the left faceoff circle. The puck went off the heel of Gibson's catching glove and flipped over the goalie's shoulder and into the net.

Tolvanen made it 4-1 with the man advantage at 8:29 of the third. His one-timer from the right faceoff circle came after a cross-ice pass from McCann.

Comtois tallied at 18:33, tipping Jakob Silfverberg's pass into the net.

Schwartz scored into an empty net with 18 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

Feb 14, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker (75) in action against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 14, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker (75) in action against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Vincent Iorio (6) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Vincent Iorio (6) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) clears the puck past Anaheim Ducks center Jayson Megna (7) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 7, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) clears the puck past Anaheim Ducks center Jayson Megna (7) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) takes the ice to start the game against the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes hammer Blues for rare victory
Travis Boyd scored twice and Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-2 Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz.
March 08, 2023 04:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; St. Louis Blues center Nikita Alexandrov (59) skates on the ice and smiles during warmups before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche end skid with 6-0 beat-down of Sharks
Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and three assists each as the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 6-0 on Tuesday in Denver.
March 08, 2023 03:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 7, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) shoots, defended by Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flames claim shootout win after scoreless draw with Wild
Tyler Toffoli scored the shootout-winning goal and goaltender Jacob Markstrom shone while posting his first shutout of the season as the Calgary Flames claimed a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn.
March 08, 2023 03:45 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 7, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin(27) stretches during the warmup period before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes come out on top in shootout with Canadiens
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the deciding goal of a shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a 4-3 road win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
March 08, 2023 02:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media