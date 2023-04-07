Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Kraken double up Coyotes, clinch playoff berth

Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle had a goal and two assists apiece as the Seattle Kraken clinched a berth in the NHL playoffs with a 4-2 victory against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Apr 6, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes during warmups prior to the game at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes during warmups prior to the game at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:30 AM

Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle had a goal and two assists apiece as the Seattle Kraken clinched a berth in the NHL playoffs with a 4-2 victory against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Matty Beniers added a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also tallied for the Kraken (44-26-8, 96 points), who won their third consecutive game. Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for the victory.

Seattle leads the Western Conference's wild-card race by seven points over Winnipeg and Calgary, with the Flames having only three regular-season games remaining. The Kraken are in their second year as an NHL franchise.

Barrett Hayton and Laurent Dauphin tallied for the Coyotes (27-39-13, 67 points), who lost their ninth game in a row (0-7-2). Karel Vejmelka stopped 29 of 33 shots.

McCann opened the scoring at 19:36 of the first period. He skated the puck over the blue line and dumped it behind the net. Beniers won a battle for the puck and passed to Eberle at the top of the crease. Eberle eschewed a shot and made a short pass to McCann near the left post, and he tucked the puck into the open side of the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was McCann's team-leading 38th goal of the season.

Seattle extended its lead just 28 seconds into the second. Dunn's shot from the high slot snuck through Vejmelka's pads, with the puck trickling toward the goal line. Coyotes defenseman Patrik Nemeth tried to reach over his goalie and knock the puck off the line, but his backhander hit the left post and went in.

The Kraken made it 3-0 at 5:52 of the middle period after dumping the puck into the left corner. Three Arizona defensemen followed Beniers into the corner and the puck squirted free to McCann, who fired a pass to Eberle in front of the net. Eberle waited for Vejmelka to go down before lifting a shot over the goalie.

The Coyotes got on the board at 12:00 of the second. Hayton took a cross-ice, backhanded pass from Matias Maccelli and put a one-timer from just outside the right faceoff dot past a screened Grubauer and into the far upper corner of the net.

Beniers converted a breakaway off a pass from Eberle at 3:37 of the third.

Dauphin capped the scoring at 19:21.

--Field Level Media

Apr 6, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during warmups prior to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 6, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during warmups prior to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes during warm ups prior to the game at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 6, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes during warm ups prior to the game at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) and center Yanni Gourde (37) and defenseman Vince Dunn (29) celebrate after Dunn scored a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 6, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) and center Yanni Gourde (37) and defenseman Vince Dunn (29) celebrate after Dunn scored a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Cole McWard (48) handles the puck in warm up prior to his first NHL appearance before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks halt skid with shutout win over Blackhawks
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his team-leading 38th goal and Thatcher Demko earned his first shutout of the season as the Vancouver Canucks snapped a four-game skid with a 3-0 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
April 07, 2023 04:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) clears the puck ahead of Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Penguins topple Wild, keep pace in wild-card race
Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell each had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-1.
April 07, 2023 04:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) controls the puck behind the net against San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mikko Rantanen's hat trick helps Avs stay tied for 1st in Central
Mikko Rantanen produced his third hat trick of the season and added an assist for the visiting Colorado Avalanche in a 6-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
April 07, 2023 04:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Early 3-goal surge sends Golden Knights past Kings
Phil Kessel, Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson scored on consecutive shots over a 3:13 span early in a four-goal first period as the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in Las Vegas.
April 07, 2023 04:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT