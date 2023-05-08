Sponsored By
NHL

Kraken crush Stars, take 2-1 series lead

Matty Beniers, Alex Wennberg, Eeli Tolvanen and Justin Schultz each had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Dallas Stars 7-2 Sunday night in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

May 7, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) hits Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment (27) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:35 AM

Five different players scored second-period goals for the Kraken, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Seattle.

Jordan Eberle, Carson Soucy and Yanni Gourde also tallied for Seattle. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves.

Mason Marchment and Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Stars, who are 9-17 in best-of-seven series when trailing 2-1. Jake Oettinger stopped 12 of 17 shots through two periods before being relieved by Scott Wedgewood, who made six saves on eight attempts on goal.

Seattle took advantage of an injury to Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who averaged nearly 32 minutes of ice time in the first two games of the series. Heiskanen was hurt on the Kraken's opening goal at 2:10 of the second period and didn't return.

The first goal came after Tye Kartye's shot from the high slot deflected off defenseman Ryan Suter's stick and hit Heiskanen in the left cheek. Heiskanen dropped to his knees just outside the crease, with Eberle picking up the loose puck and putting it into the net.

Wennberg scored on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle at 3:36 of the period after Jaden Schwartz took a stretch pass from Vince Dunn.

Soucy scored at 6:30, beating Oettinger between the pads.

Beniers made it 4-0 on a wrister from the top of the left faceoff circle at 8:22.

Marchment got the Stars on the scoreboard at 12:40 of the second, taking a cross-ice pass from Evgenii Dadonov on a three-on-one rush and beating Grubauer to the near post on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

Tolvanen scored at 19:21 after Oettinger failed to clear a rebound to make it 5-1 after two periods.

Gourde extended Seattle's lead with a short-handed goal 1:49 into the third.

Hakanpaa scored on a slap shot from the right point at 7:00.

Schultz capped the scoring on the power play at 17:30.

--Field Level Media

May 7, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) shove one another during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Stars forward Max Domi (18) passes the puck against Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz (4) collides with Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
What to read next
May 7, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) looks on against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
OT win gives Panthers 3-0 lead over Maple Leafs
Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday in Sunrise, Fla., and moved to the verge of sweeping their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
May 08, 2023 01:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils erupt for 8 goals, trim Hurricanes' series lead to 2-1
Jack Hughes scored twice and collected two assists as the New Jersey Devils took control with a three-goal first period and cruised to an 8-4 victory over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon in Game 3 of their semifinal series in Newark, N.J.
May 07, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Leon Draisaitl continues hot streak as Oilers tie Vegas series 1-1
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and Leon Draisaitl scored two goals as the Edmonton Oilers jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of a Western Conference second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
May 07, 2023 01:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) holds onto the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (5) during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes take Game 2 in another decisive win over Devils
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored two goals for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference second-round series on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.
May 06, 2023 02:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
