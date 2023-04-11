Sponsored By
NHL

Kraken crush Coyotes to reach 100-point mark

Jared McCann scored his 40th goal and had an assist and Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves as the Seattle Kraken hit 100-point mark with their fifth straight win 4-1 over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in Tempe, Ariz.

By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:55 AM

Oliver Bjorkstrand celebrated his 28th birthday with his 20th goal, Justin Schultz had a goal and an assist and rookie Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle (46-26-8, 100 points), who won their fifth straight game.

Seattle moved into a tie for third place with the Los Angeles Kings, who hosted Vancouver later Monday night, in the Pacific Division.

Joey Daccord, the first player in Arizona State history to sign a professional contract was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Coachella Valley on Sunday. He replaced Grubauer with 1:16 remaining to finish up at his alma mater but didn't face any shots as the Kraken improved to 26-10-4 on the road.

Jack McBain scored for Arizona (28-40-13, 69 points) which suffered its 10th loss in the last 11 games. Ivan Prosvetov finished with 33 saves.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead at the 9:22 mark of the first period when McBain, stationed alone in front of the net, tipped Liam O'Brien's point shot down through Grubauer's pads for his 12th goal of the season.

Seattle bounced back to take a 3-1 lead in the second period. Bjorkstrand tied it 1-1 at the 3:12 mark with a power-play goal when he one-timed a Alex Wennberg pass from the edge of the right circle into the top left corner to become the sixth Kraken player to hit the 20-goal mark.

Schultz made it 2-1 with a breakaway goal when he came out of the penalty box and picked up a loose puck at the red line and broke in and put a forehand shot just inside the right post. It was his seventh goal and first since his game-winner against Philadelphia on Feb. 16.

Beniers followed 74 seconds later with his 24th goal when he snapped a wrist shot from the left circle at the end of a rush past Prosvetov's glove side.

McCann made it 4-1 with a power-play goal with 5:21 remaining.

--Field Level Media

