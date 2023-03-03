Sponsored By
NHL

Kraken blow lead, beat Red Wings in OT

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal at 3:33 of overtime to give the visiting Seattle Kraken a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Mar 2, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 03, 2023 02:09 AM

Bjorkstrand ripped a shot from the left side that got past a screened Ville Husso. Jared McCann and Justin Schultz had the assists on the game-winner with Detroit's Moritz Seider in the penalty box.

Bjorkstrand also scored in regulation, and McCann scored two first-period goals. Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Kraken, while Martin Jones and Philipp Grubauer combined for 25 saves.

Ben Chiarot, Adam Erne, Jonatan Berggren and Jake Walman scored for Detroit, which has lost four straight. Husso made 32 saves.

Seattle led 3-2 after the first period.

McCann opened the scoring 1:12 into the contest off a side-to-side pass from Jordan Eberle. Matty Beniers picked up the second assist.

Chiarot tied it less than two minutes later on a shot from the left circle that beat Jones on the short side. Andrew Copp and Robby Fabbri collected the assists.

Bjorkstrand scored his 12th goal at 5:33. He took a shot from the right side that Husso saved, but Alex Wennberg gathered the rebound and passed to Bjorkstrand, who scored from close range. Schwartz had the second assist.

McCann's second goal came on a shot from the left circle that whistled past Husso's glove. Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen had the assists.

Erne's goal came on a delayed penalty, when he tipped in Seider's wrist shot from near the goal line. Dylan Larkin had the second assist.

Berggren scored three minutes into the second period to tie it, tallying in the slot off a backhanded Filip Zadina feed. Jones was pulled for Grubauer after that.

Just after the Wings killed a penalty, Seattle regained the advantage on Schwartz's goal. Eberle set him up in front of the net and Beniers had the second assist.

Walman scored after the Kraken turned the puck over in their zone. He skated into the slot for his first goal in 17 games, tying the game with 14:48 to play.

--Field Level Media

