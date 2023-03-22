Sponsored By
NHL

Kraken blow late lead, top Stars in OT

Defenseman Adam Larsson scored on a breakaway at 1:52 of overtime as the Seattle Kraken overcame a near-disastrous finish to defeat the host Dallas Stars 5-4 Tuesday night.

Mar 21, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 2:37 AM

Dallas' Jamie Benn scored on a rebound after a scramble in front of the net with 0.7 seconds remaining to force the extra session. Joe Pavelski pulled the Stars within a goal with a tip-in at 16:34 of the third, shortly after they had a goal disallowed because of goaltender interference.

Brandon Tanev had two goals and an assist, and Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann had one of each for the Kraken (39-24-7, 85 points), who extended their road winning streak to six games dating to Feb. 28. Joey Daccord, recalled from the Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate in Coachella Valley on an emergency basis to fill in for a sick Philipp Grubauer, made 25 saves.

Miro Heiskanen and Wyatt Johnston also scored for Dallas (38-19-14, 90 points), which was attempting to sweep the season series after 4-3 and 5-2 victories on March 11 and 13, respectively, in Seattle. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 of 27 shots.

The Kraken opened the scoring at 2:32 of the first period as Tanev tallied on a tip-in from the top of the crease.

The Stars tied it on the power play at 3:52 as Heiskanen's shot from the blue line caromed off the end boards and hit Daccord on the left side of the mask before bouncing into the net.

Sprong gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead at 12:20 on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot on a two-on-one rush.

Seattle extended its advantage to 3-1 just 1:37 into the second. Jordan Eberle skated up the left wing and sent a backhanded pass to McCann for a one-handed tip from the top of the crease. It was McCann's team-leading 34th goal of the season.

Johnston made it 3-2 at 3:57 of the third. Jamie Benn's centering pass went right through the crease and to Johnston, who put a one-timer into the open side of the net.

Tanev made it 4-2 at 14:03 on a one-timer from the high slot after taking a pass from Morgan Geekie behind the net.

--Field Level Media

Mar 21, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) looks for the puck in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
