Knights zip past Wild to reach 100 points

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, Jack Eichel dealt two helpers and the Vegas Golden Knights surpassed the 100-point mark with a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild in Las Vegas.

By taking down fellow division-leader Minnesota, the Pacific Division's Golden Knights (47-22-7, 101 points) eclipsed the century plateau to become the first Western Conference team to reach triple digits.

Vegas achieved 100 points for the second time, joining the inaugural squad from 2017-18 that posted 109.

Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud and Brett Howden also notched goals for Vegas, which is 5-1-1 in its past seven games.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 29 of 30 shots.

In seeing their 11-game road point streak end, the Wild (44-23-9, 97 points) got a tally from Matt Boldy and 39 saves from Marc-Andre Fleury.

The club remained atop the Central Division after the Colorado Avalanche's 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars.

Minnesota played down a forward after fourth-line left winger Mason Shaw hit the end boards hard and had to be helped off the ice just over four minutes into the game.

In the first game of a home-and-home set that goes back to St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, the red-hot Boldy kept up his scoring pace in the first period.

On the game's seventh shot on goal -- all by Minnesota -- Boldy got a piece of a long shot by John Klingberg and redirected the puck in at the five-minute mark for his 29th goal of the season.

That marker gave the sizzling winger 16 points (12 goals, four assists) in his past 11 games.

However, Vegas' defensemen scored twice in the frame's remainder to put the home side up 2-1.

At 9:55, Hutton opened the Knights' scoring by burying his third goal, a shot from below the left circle, off a feed from Eichel.

Just over six minutes later, Whitecloud took a faceoff win by Stephenson, zipped the puck through traffic and notched his fifth goal from the half-wall.

Early in the second, Howden became the first Vegas forward to score when Ivan Barbashev found the fourth-liner in the slot for his fifth goal and a 3-1 lead at 2:21.

With 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation, Minnesota pulled Fleury for the extra skater, and Stephenson potted his 14th goal into an empty net with 1:14 left.

