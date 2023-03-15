Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Knights ward off Flyers behind Ivan Barbashev

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals to lift the Vegas Golden Knights past the host Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, on Tuesday.

Mar 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores a goal against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores a goal against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 15, 2023 12:50 AM

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals to lift the Vegas Golden Knights past the host Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, on Tuesday.

Jonathan Marchessault added one goal and two assists.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Teddy Blueger contributed one goal apiece for the Golden Knights, who won their fourth straight game.

Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots and improved to 4-0-0 since being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Barbashev sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:28 of the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler and Morgan Frost each scored one goal for the slumping Flyers, who have lost four straight.

Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom started in place of Carter Hart, who was sidelined with an illness. Sandstrom, who made 28 saves, was pulled for an extra skater at 17:30 of the third.

But the Flyers weren't able to generate much offensive pressure before Barbashev's second goal.

Marchessault put the Golden Knights ahead 4-1 at 3:01 of the third period.

The Flyers didn't wilt and cut the deficit to 4-2 when Seeler scored a nifty goal between three Vegas players at 8:24.

Frost scored at 10:15 and the Flyers suddenly trailed by just one goal, 4-3.

The Golden Knights went ahead 1-0 at 8:34 of the first period when Dorofeyev corralled a loose puck behind the net and then flipped a shot under Sandstrom's blocker.

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee fired a shot on goal at 15:28, but Quick was able to stop the puck with his shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frost was whistled for delay of game and the Golden Knights capitalized as Barbashev connected on the power play at 1:58 of the second period for a 2-0 advantage.

The Flyers closed within 2-1 at 8:10 when Sanheim scored his fifth goal of the season. The puck deflected off Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague and past Quick.

The Golden Knights responded with some aggressive forechecking. The pressure resulted in a goal by Blueger at 11:06 following several rebounds for a 3-1 lead.

--Field Level Media

Mar 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) battle for position in front of goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) battle for position in front of goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Rasmus Asplund (71) chases down a loose puck in front of the Detroit Red Wings net during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Despite power-pay struggles, Preds edge Red Wings
Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
March 15, 2023 01:53 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 14, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mika Zibanejad's early goals guide Rangers past Caps
Mika Zibanejad scored twice in a three-goal first period for the New York Rangers, who held on for a 5-3 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
March 15, 2023 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canadiens claim wild 6-4 win over Penguins
Anthony Richard's second career goal came on an uncontested shot from the left dot in the third period Tuesday, serving as the go-ahead score as the visiting Montreal Canadiens downed the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4.
March 15, 2023 12:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 14, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) checks Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes top Jets, slide into division lead
Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a 5-3 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.
March 15, 2023 12:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT