Knights rally past Jets in seesaw, high-scoring affair

Jonathan Marchessault scored two power-play goals, including the go-ahead score with 2:16 remaining, and Mark Stone also scored twice to lead the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Dec 13, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) and Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) share a laugh during warm up at Canada Life Centre.
Dec 13, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) and Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) share a laugh during warm up at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 14, 2022 03:38 AM
Jonathan Marchessault scored two power-play goals, including the go-ahead score with 2:16 remaining, and Mark Stone also scored twice to lead the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

It was Stone's 23rd career two-goal game. Defenseman Daniil Miromanov scored his first career goal and had two assists, Chandler Stephenson finished with four assists and William Karlsson had a goal and an assist for Vegas. Reilly Smith added two assists and Adin Hill made 29 saves as the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights improved to 13-2-1 on the road.

Mark Scheifele scored his sixth career hat trick in the loss for Winnipeg, which lost its second straight game. Morgan Barron and Sam Gagner also scored goals and Brenden Dillon added two assists while Connor Hellebuyck finished with 27 saves.

Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at the 9:22 mark of the first when he deflected Josh Morrissey's shot from the left point past Hill's glove side.

Vegas tied it a couple minutes later when Miromanov ripped a shot from the right point past Hellebuyck's blocker side. Stone then gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead with 1.6 seconds left in the period, sweeping in Stephenson's pass into the slot inside the left post.

The Jets tied it 2-2 at the 11:16 mark of the second when Barron roofed a rebound under the crossbar for his third goal of the season. Vegas regained the lead when Stephenson hit Stone driving down the slot and Stone wristed a shot past Hellebuyck's glove side for his 12th goal of the season and 500th career point.

Winnipeg tied it 39 seconds later when Gagner deflected Dillon's point shot over Hill's left shoulder for his fourth goal of the season. The Jets then regained the lead, 4-3, with a power-play one-timer by Scheifele from the left faceoff dot inside the near post 41 seconds into the third.

Marchessault tied it at the 9:38 mark of the third on the power play when he snapped a wrist shot from the left circle through Hellebuyck's pads.

Marchessault then put Vegas ahead to stay with 2:16 remaining on another power-play goal, one-timing a Miramanov feed from the left circle past Hellebuyck's blocker side for his team-leading 14th goal and sixth in six games.

Karlsson made it 6-4 with an empty-netter with 1:24 left. Scheifele scored his 18th goal of the season with 1.7 seconds left to complete the hat trick.

--Field Level Media

Dec 13, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 13, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 13, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 13, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

