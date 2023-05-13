Sponsored By
NHL

Knights edge Oilers, move closer to West final

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and Vegas set a franchise playoff record with three goals in a 89-second span en route to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal series on Friday in Las Vegas.

May 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) sends a pass in front of Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) sends a pass in front of Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:29 AM

Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nicolas Hague each scored goals during the 89-second span late in the second period, Jonathan Marchessault tied the team playoff record for assists in a game with three and Adin Hill finished with 32 saves as Vegas took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Golden Knights would clinch a berth in the Western Conference finals with a Game 6 win on Sunday night in Edmonton.

Connor McDavid scored two goals, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard each added a pair of assists for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner stopped 18 of 22 shots before being replaced with 4:26 left in the second period by Jack Campbell, who made nine saves.

Special teams were the story during the first period as Edmonton, which was 2-for-2 on the power play while killing all three Vegas power-play chances, took a 2-1 lead.

McDavid started the scoring at the 3:02 mark, roofing a rebound of a Nugent-Hopkins shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Eichel tied it 1-1 just 50 seconds later when he slapped in a rebound of an Alec Martinez shot from in front of the net.

Hyman made it 2-1 midway through the period with his third goal of the playoffs when Hill's save of a Nugent-Hopkins shot caromed in off his arm.

Vegas had a five-on-three power play for 1:16 in the second period when Philip Broberg picked up a holding penalty on Eichel and Mattias Janmark was called for high-sticking Eichel. Stone then tied it 2-2 at the 14:05 mark when he took an Eichel pass by the left post and put in a wraparound shot past Skinner's left skate.

Vegas took a 3-2 lead 29 seconds later. Ivan Barbashev's pass deflected off McDavid's skate to Smith alone in front of the net, and Smith put a wrist shot past Skinner's blocker side for his first goal of the playoffs.

Hague followed with a one-timer from the left point that knuckled past Skinner and inside the far post to make it 4-2.

The momentum switched back to the Oilers with 23.2 seconds left in the period when Keegan Kolesar picked up a five-minute major for boarding on Mattias Ekholm. Edmonton managed seven shots on the power-play and cut it to 4-3 at the 2:40 mark of the third period when McDavid put in his own rebound after blowing past two defenders and cutting in front of the crease.

Edmonton, which almost tied it with 8:58 left when Bouchard's blast caromed off the post, pulled Campbell with 1:50 left for an extra attacker but managed just one shot the rest of the way.

--Field Level Media

May 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: May 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) bats a puck past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) to score a goal during the first period of game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: May 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) bats a puck past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) to score a goal during the first period of game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: May 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

