Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Knights edge Hurricanes, take sole Pacific Division lead

Reilly Smith scored the go-ahead goal with 3:42 remaining and Jack Eichel scored two goals to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Mar 1, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 02, 2023 05:44 AM

Reilly Smith scored the go-ahead goal with 3:42 remaining and Jack Eichel scored two goals to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Smith took a crossing pass from Michael Amadio near the left post and fired a shot under the right arm of Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen for the game-winner, his 20th goal of the season.

Adin Hill made 24 saves for the Golden Knights, who broke a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the idle Los Angeles Kings and also moved one point ahead of the Dallas Stars for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Jordan Staal and Martin Necas scored goals for Carolina, which took its second straight loss. The Hurricanes, who lost in regulation for just the fifth time in 29 road games (18-5-6), saw their lead in the Metropolitan Division shrink to one point over the New Jersey Devils, who were a 7-5 winner at Colorado earlier Wednesday night. Andersen finished with 17 saves.

Vegas, coming off a 3-0 loss at Colorado on Monday, heard some boos during a scoreless first period when it managed just six shots on goal, with none on a power play. That dropped the Golden Knights to 2-for-38 on the power play over the past 18 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early in the second period, Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead when he snapped a wrist shot from the high slot over Andersen's glove.

Necas tied it at the 13:02 mark of the second period with an end-to-end rush. He cut inside William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo at the top of the left circle and then fired a wrist shot from the high slot past Hill's glove side for his 24th goal of the season.

Eichel made it 2-1 with 1:09 to go in the period with a breakaway goal off pass from Ivan Barbashev. Eichel beat Andersen with a wrist shot on his glove side for his team-leading 22nd goal of the season. It was Barbashev's first point with the Golden Knights after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Staal tied it 2-2 with 7:16 left in the third period when he redirected a Brent Burns shot from the right point past Hill's blocker side and inside the left post for his 16th goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

Mar 1, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 1, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 1, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 1, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 1, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) skates against Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) during the 1st period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tom Wilson's OT goal propels Capitals past Ducks
Tom Wilson scored his second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime as the Washington Capitals defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in the opener of a three-game California road swing.
March 02, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Derek Ryan (10) checks Toronto Maple Leafs defensemen Jake McCabe (22) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Connor McDavid extends multi-goal streak as Oilers top Leafs
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday.
March 02, 2023 04:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils pour it on in win over Avalanche
Dawson Mercer had a goal and three assists, Tomas Tatar had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-5 in Denver on Wednesday night.
March 02, 2023 04:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 1, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) watches a shot by right wing Clayton Keller (not pictured) get past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tyler Seguin's 3-point game sends Stars past Coyotes
Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars came from behind for a 4-2 win over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.
March 02, 2023 03:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media