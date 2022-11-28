SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kirill Kaprizov's three points lead Wild over Coyotes

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as the Minnesota Wild built a three-goal lead before holding on to defeat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Sunday.

Nov 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher (51) shoots during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher (51) shoots during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 28, 2022 12:55 AM
Share

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as the Minnesota Wild built a three-goal lead before holding on to defeat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Sunday.

Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, who have won three of their past four. Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

Kaprizov extended his point streak to nine games (five goals, nine assists). He has at least one assist in eight straight games, tying the Wild franchise record.

Nick Schmaltz, Lawson Crouse and J.J. Moser scored for Arizona, which has lost six of seven and is 4-4-2 on a 14-game road trip. Matias Maccelli had two assists, and Connor Ingram made 24 saves.

Crouse pulled the Coyotes within 4-2 when he scored from the slot with 3:18 remaining off a pass from Maccelli in the corner, and Moser made it 4-3 when he scored from just inside the left faceoff circle with 1:48 left.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wild took a 1-0 edge at 8:08 of the first period when a contested puck in the corner bounced off the end wall and out to Eriksson Ek. He passed to Kaprizov, who beat Ingram from beyond the crease.

Minnesota made it 2-0 with a 4-on-4 goal at 4:01 of the second period. Kaprizov back-handed the puck toward the net and it deflected of Arizona's Shayne Gostisbehere in the slot, where Steel banged the loose puck past Ingram.

Arizona pulled within 2-1 at 18:36 of the second period when Schmaltz took a pass from Gostisbehere and fired a wrist shot through traffic from the high slot.

Spurgeon made it 3-1 when he lofted a puck toward the net from along the right wall and it deflected off Arizona's Travis Boyd and past Ingram 36 seconds into the third period.

Boldy gave the Wild a bigger cushion with a power-play goal at 6:33, scoring on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle off a pass from Kaprizov.

--Field Level Media

Nov 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) carries the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) carries the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) passes during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) passes during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) shoots during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) shoots during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Related Topics: MINNESOTA WILD
What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media