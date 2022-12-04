SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kirill Kaprizov helps Wild slip past lowly Ducks in shootout

Kirill Kaprizov scored the tying goal late in the third period and tallied in the shootout as the Minnesota Wild continued their dominance of the visiting Anaheim Ducks to post a 5-4 on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Dec 3, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) makes a save as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) tangle in front of the net in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) makes a save as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) tangle in front of the net in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 04, 2022 12:55 AM
Share

Kirill Kaprizov scored the tying goal late in the third period and tallied in the shootout as the Minnesota Wild continued their dominance of the visiting Anaheim Ducks to post a 5-4 on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Kaprizov extended his point streak to 11 games for the Wild, who won a season-high third straight.

With Minnesota trailing 4-3 and that streak on the line, Kaprizov drove the puck past Anaheim goalie John Gibson, who made 45 saves but couldn't stop the tying tally with 2:35 left in regulation.

Kaprizov has seven goals and 18 points in the last 11 games for the Wild, who have won five of the last six overall, and 12 in a row versus Anaheim.

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras each had a goal with an assist for the Ducks, who earned their league-low 15th point but are mired in an 0-3-2 slide. Anaheim is also amid an 0-5-1 road rut.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Wild blew a second-period lead and trailed 3-2 after two, Joel Eriksson Ek put home a rebound at 5:26 into the third to tie it via their seventh power-play goal in five games. Terry gave Anaheim its lead back with 9:24 remaining in regulation, when he worked the puck by Wild netminder Filip Gustavsson (29 saves) for its second power-play goal of the day.

Anaheim trailed 2-1 after one but leveled things with 9:17 remaining in the second, when Cam Fowler wristed home the puck. Then with one minute to go before the second intermission, Zegras successfully pounced on a loose rebound.

Minnesota wasted little time opening the scoring just 4:37 into the contest. Calen Addison's drive near the point deflected off an Anaheim player, then in through some net-front traffic.

The Ducks answered 8:13 into the first when Ryan Strome positioned himself perfectly in front of the net to redirect Frank Vatrano's shot. However, Minnesota answered when it appeared Gibson stopped Ryan Reaves' shot, but the puck laid under his leg, which allowed teammate Connor Dewar to push it over the line with 4:56 to play in the first.

--Field Level Media

Dec 3, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) finds himself in the net after a scrum in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 3, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) finds himself in the net after a scrum in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (26) leads the team to the bench after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 3, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (26) leads the team to the bench after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates a goal in front of Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 3, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates a goal in front of Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Related Topics: MINNESOTA WILD
What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media